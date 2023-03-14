Schefter: Lamar Jackson turned down $200 million guaranteed deal back in September

More information surrounding the contract offered to quarterback Lamar Jackson back in September has been reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter on The Adam Schefter Podcast. According to reports, Jackson turned down a deal from the Baltimore Ravens with $200 million in guaranteed money.

“Chris Mortensen and I reported on this last September, when Lamar Jackson was offered a deal that he turned down. A deal that included at the time he was offered $133 million due at signing,” Schefter said. “$133 million guaranteed. The contract also had injury guarantees that brought the guarantees to $175 million and it then had a springing guarantee that could’ve brought the value for the contract, the guaranteed money of the contract to $200 million in guarantees... and yes, those were the actual numbers and that was the situation. So those really were the guarantees for Lamar Jackson.”

Jackson’s counteroffer was reportedly in excess of Deshaun Watson’s five-year, $230 million contract with the Cleveland Browns.

With Jackson having the non-exclusive franchise tag, it felt only a matter of time until more conclusive numbers would be released regarding the Ravens contract offers to Jackson. Teams will likely inquire with the Ravens on what they’ve offered, what Jackson’s turned down and what he’s seeking. That information will then spread.

However, this is Schefter confirming his and Mortensen’s initial reporting was correct and has been since September 2022, when the Ravens and Jackson couldn’t agree to a deal and Jackson shut off negotiations as the regular season approached.

UPDATE:

Following publication of this article, Jackson took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the matter using a TikTok video while sharing our link:

He added subsequent tweets with more context:

133/3years fully guaranteed but I need a agent? ‍♂️ — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) March 14, 2023