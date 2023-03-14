Ravens rework G Kevin Zeitler’s contract

The Ravens continue to make moves to free up cap space, with the latest being a restructured contract with guard Kevin Zeitler.

In conjunction with the restructure of running back Gus Edwards’ contract, Russell Street Report’s Brian McFarland reports the Ravens have opened up $7.1 million in cap space.

Full breakdown of the restructured deals of RB Gus Edwards & G Kevin Zeitler. These moves create $7.108M in Cap savings, but by using void yrs, they have potentially added (unless either is extended before then) $6.108M in dead money onto their '24 Cap ($6.776M w/ Pierce's voids) pic.twitter.com/v61byfT8E6 — Brian McFarland (@RavensSalaryCap) March 14, 2023

In all, the Ravens currently sit with $10.298 million in cap space, according to overthecap.com.

The Ravens tend to sit out on Day 1 of free agency and wait as other teams surge with high and overpriced deals. Once the monster bidding is out of the way, they approach with intent but are not traditionally willing to pay enormous money. Of course, last year was a different story, signing safety Marcus Williams to a high-end deal, but it wasn’t earth-shattering.

This free agency period has been quiet for the Ravens on account of starting off challenging in the red. After a few restructures and a release of defensive end Calais Campbell, there is now some money to make a move or two.