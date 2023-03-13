Ravens Free Agency 2023: Vikings sign TE Josh Oliver to 3-year deal

The Minnesota Vikings have reportedly agreed to a three-year contract with former Baltimore Ravens tight end Josh Oliver totaling over $21 million.

The #Vikings have agreed to terms with TE Josh Oliver on a three-year, $21 million deal, source says. He gets $10.75 million guaranteed and has incentives that can take the deal up to $24 million. One of the best blocking tight ends in the league. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 13, 2023

Oliver, a former third-round pick, revamped his career in Baltimore. Oliver played over 500 snaps for Baltimore in 2022 and became an impressive in-line blocker who consistently able moved defensive ends and outside linebackers off the ball. Oliver netted 26 receptions for 230 yards and two touchdowns last season.

The Ravens tight end room was quite crowded behind Mark Andrews with 2022 fourth-round picks Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar as well as fullback Pat Ricard who takes a steady dose of snaps as a tight end. Oliver will get an opportunity to work in 12 personnel for the Vikings alongside star tight end TJ Hockenson.