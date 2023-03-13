Ravens Free Agency 2023: Ben Powers to sign 4-year deal with Denver Broncos

The beginning of the NFL’s tampering period kicked off soundly as Baltimore Ravens guard Ben Powers has reached an agreement to play with the Denver Broncos.

Broncos kickoff free agency with intention to sign Ravens left guard Ben Powers to a 4-year contract per source.

He's from Wichita so closer to home. Sean Payton values guards in his offensive schemes. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) March 13, 2023

In 2022, Powers won the starting left guard role, one of the few positions up for grabs entering the season for the Ravens. He ended the season playing all 17 games and becoming one of the NFL’s best pass-blocking guards, ranking No. 2 according to PFF.

Powers also won the team’s best offensive lineman award, given out each week by offensive line coach Joe D’Allesandris.

Ben Powers is taking home the best O-lineman cinderblock awarded by O-Line Coach Joe D’Allessandris.

Player who received the award the most takes it at the end of the season. pic.twitter.com/CJJExLXFJG — Kyle Phoenix Barber (@KylePBarber) January 16, 2023

Powers was drafted in the fourth round by the Ravens (No. 123 overall). Depending on the deals elsewhere and the final numbers for Powers, the loss of Powers could net the Ravens a compensatory pick, barring their moves this cycle, too.

Guard Ben Powers and the #Broncos will agree to terms on a four-year, $52-million deal with $28.5 million guaranteed. Huge commitment for the former Ravens guard. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 13, 2023

Ben Powers joins the list of players I believe PFF (rightly) helped get paid. They are the Evan Mathis All Stars. — Gregg Rosenthal (@greggrosenthal) March 13, 2023

This will leave the Ravens once again searching for a new starting left guard. Last season, they’d hoped to see a breakout and got one in Powers. Now, they’ll look to 2021 third-round pick Ben Cleveland, who many pegged to be the starter at the beginning of last season.