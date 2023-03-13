 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Ravens Free Agency 2023: Ben Powers to sign 4-year deal with Denver Broncos

The Ravens starting left guard of 2022 will play elsewhere in 2023

By Kyle P Barber Updated
/ new
Carolina Panthers v Baltimore Ravens Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

The beginning of the NFL’s tampering period kicked off soundly as Baltimore Ravens guard Ben Powers has reached an agreement to play with the Denver Broncos.

In 2022, Powers won the starting left guard role, one of the few positions up for grabs entering the season for the Ravens. He ended the season playing all 17 games and becoming one of the NFL’s best pass-blocking guards, ranking No. 2 according to PFF.

Powers also won the team’s best offensive lineman award, given out each week by offensive line coach Joe D’Allesandris.

Powers was drafted in the fourth round by the Ravens (No. 123 overall). Depending on the deals elsewhere and the final numbers for Powers, the loss of Powers could net the Ravens a compensatory pick, barring their moves this cycle, too.

This will leave the Ravens once again searching for a new starting left guard. Last season, they’d hoped to see a breakout and got one in Powers. Now, they’ll look to 2021 third-round pick Ben Cleveland, who many pegged to be the starter at the beginning of last season.

Next Up In NFL

Loading comments...