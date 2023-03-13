Ravens Free Agency 2023: Ravens release DE Calais Campbell

On Monday, the Baltimore Ravens announced they’ve released veteran defensive end Calais Campbell.

We have released DE Calais Campbell. pic.twitter.com/75X15Vr5x1 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) March 13, 2023

The move helps to free up $7 million in cap space as the Ravens navigate fitting quarterback Lamar Jackson’s non-exclusive franchise tag under the cap. The team will take on $2.44 million in dead money.

Though the Ravens have made the cut, Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta has not ruled out re-signing Campbell.

“While this is the worst part of the business, we have not closed the door on the possibility of him returning to our team in the future,” DeCosta stated.

Campbell played three seasons for the Ravens, notching 113 tackles, 36 quarterback hits and 11 sacks. Along with being a stalwart on the field, he helped to mentor the Ravens young defensive line unit of Justin Madubuike and Broderick Washington, who both have improved their games in part due to Campbell’s presence on and off the field.

Campbell did state he will be playing another year in the NFL earlier this offseason, now it’s a matter of being in Baltimore, or ring-chasing with another contender, as that’s the only thing left for Campbell to check in his illustrious career.