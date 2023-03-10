Gus Edwards agrees to contract alterations with Ravens, is now ‘in position to remain a Raven’

According to The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec, the Baltimore Ravens and running back Gus Edwards have “agree to contract alterations.”

While full details of the adjustments have not yet been released, Zrebiec wrote the alterations “puts Edwards in position to remain [with the Ravens] in 2023.”

Edwards, 28, is heading into the final year of his three-year, $12.384 million deal he signed back in 2021. Prior to the unspecified changes, Edwards had a cap hit of $5.634 million. The Ravens could have saved $4.384 million by cutting him, but down their No. 2 running back, and a player many teams would be interested in having as their starter.

Over Edwards’ five year career, he’s played four season and amassed 2,585 yards and 13 touchdowns on 501 carries. Since entering the league in 2019, Edwards is tied for the seventh-best yard per carry in the NFL (5.1 YPC), according to statmuse.com. Tied for first is fellow Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins.

Edwards physical and violent running style has helped the Ravens churn out consistent production for the first three seasons of his career, where Edwards posted three 700-yards seasons and 10 total touchdowns. Arguably, he could be a No. 1 running back on most NFL teams.

Though it may be a luxury to have such a talented No. 2 tailback, the Ravens know just how quickly it can fall by the wayside. In 2021, shortly after Dobbins suffered a season-ending injury, many looked to Edwards to shoulder the load. Not two weeks later, Edwards also suffered a season-ending knee injury and was sidelined for 2021, too.

The move helps the Ravens keep Edwards and free up cap space as they make room for the non exclusive franchise tag on quarterback Lamar Jackson.