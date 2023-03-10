With the Baltimore Ravens needing to be salary cap-compliant by March 15, the team has begun getting their cap back in the black. After trading safety Chuck Clark on Thursday, the Ravens have made their second adjustment, with nose tackle Michael Pierce taking a paycut.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the restructured deal freed up $2.668 million in cap space. Pierce can make back the money cut via incentives.

Had the Ravens outright cut Pierce, the team would’ve saved $2.095 million. Instead, they save more money and keep the veteran defensive tackle.

Pierce, 31, signed with the Ravens on a three-year, $16.5 million deal last offseason, with $6.5 million in guarantees. His cap hit prior to the pay cut sat at $5.9 million. Three games into the 2022 season, Pierce suffered a biceps injury which required season-ending surgery.

Prior to the injury, Pierce was one of the PFF’s highest-rated defensive lineman with an 87.9 overall grade. He, paired with Madubuike, had a powerful start to the season, combining for 11 pressures and seven defensive stops in three games.

According to overthecap.com, prior to the move the Ravens were $8.356 million in the red. That figure includes Lamar Jackson’s franchise tag number. This move will bring them to $5.668 million over the cap. More moves are on the way.