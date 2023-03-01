Ravens News 3/1: Combine Preview and more

Ravens 2023 Salary Cap Preview - Brian McFarland

EXTENSION/RELEASE/RESTRUCTURE Given the need for Cap space to accommodate a Franchise Tag or contract extension for Jackson, the Ravens are going to have to make moves to create additional Salary Cap space in order to be able to re-sign players and/or sign other players to the roster. There are three primary ways of creating additional Salary Cap space – (1) signing players to contract extensions to lessen their 2023 Cap number, (2) releasing/trading players and/or; (3) restructuring contracts. CHUCK CLARK: Clark is probably the likeliest veteran to be release or traded. While Clark is still a solid performer, the drafting of fellow Safety Kyle Hamilton has made Clark somewhat expendable. Additionally, Clark, himself, may see the writing on the wall and ask (or have asked) to be traded. Releasing or trading Clark will create $3.64M in Cap space. GUS EDWARDS: Edwards is definitely a guy the Ravens would probably rather hold on to, but given the team’s needs for Cap space, being able to save $4.384M by cutting (or trading) Edwards will be really hard to pass up. CALAIS CAMPBELL: A contract extension to help reduce his Cap number is probably the more likely outcome here, but if the team feels that the entire $7M in Cap space is needed, Campbell could well be released. They won’t like doing it though. DEVIN DUVERNAY: Duvernay, like Edwards and Campbell, is probably a player the team would rather not let go of, but by virtue of earning the PPE, Duvernay – at Cap number of 4.529M and with a Cap savings of $4.304M – is probably at great risk. The candidates for restructures are as follows: Ronnie Stanley – $7,556,667 Marlon Humphrey – $7,252,500 Mark Andrews – $4,446,667 Roquan Smith – $2,736,000

BALTIMORE RAVENS T Morgan Moses: 78.6 PFF grade, 1,087 offensive snaps Moses spent his first seven seasons in Washington, where he developed into a reliable right tackle (75.7 offensive grade). He still endured some struggles there despite earning a 72.7 pass-blocking grade, surrendering 210 total pressures (11th worst), including 33 sacks (third worst). However, he ranked eighth in run-blocking grade (77.2). Moses spent 2021 with the New York Jets, where he remained a solid run blocker (74.9) but was responsible for a 7.7% pressure rate (fifth worst). He managed to get back on track in Baltimore, earning a 78.6 grade in his first season (13th) after continuing to perform well as a run blocker (80.7; eighth) and improving as a pass protector. Moses set a career-best pass-blocking grade (76.9) after allowing a career-low 4.5% pressure rate. He gave up only 24 total pressures after surrendering 49 in 2021 — his best mark since 2015 (27).

Twelve Ravens Thoughts ahead of NFL scouting combine - Luke Jones

Many have cited Baltimore having a 4-9 record in games in which Jackson was inactive or injured over the last two seasons, but is a team being worse with its backup supposed to be something revelatory? Unfortunately, playing nearly 13 full games without Jackson is the more pertinent problem here. If Jackson were reigning MVP, there’d be no debate, but 2019 was four years ago and durability concerns are understandable for someone whose athleticism remains critical to his performance. Such realities wouldn’t disqualify a more conventional lucrative commitment by any means, but they don’t inspire me to follow Cleveland’s lead. Perhaps I’d feel better about a full guarantee if 2022 hadn’t crumbled with Baltimore’s mystifying approach at wide receiver and Greg Roman becoming a lame duck even before Jackson’s injury. A new coordinator and plan to evolve offensively would have been informative in the final year of Jackson’s rookie deal. Even if you believe the organization is right and reasonable in its stance, thoughts of parting with Jackson sound better in spring theory than autumn practice. No, the Ravens wouldn’t be doomed for eternity, but the fallout would be substantial on multiple levels. It’s not an enviable place to be.

Even if the Ravens trade Jackson and recoup more picks, they should still emphasize defense. This group can be dominant. When general manager Eric DeCosta traded for and extended middle linebacker Roquan Smith last season, a foundation was formed. The Ravens finished the regular season ranked No. 9 overall in total defense, third against the run and 25th versus the pass. That’s a far cry from the record-setting defense in 2000, but that group was generational. This group can be good, but it needs additions. A shutdown cornerback would help. The draft might be a better option than what the Ravens have currently — Jalyn Armour-Davis couldn’t stay healthy, Brandon Stephens is better at safety and Damarion Williams needs more time. Illinois’ Devon Witherspoon, Oregon’s Christian Gonzalez or South Carolina’s Cam Smith could form a nice tandem with fellow cornerback Marlon Humphrey and help the Ravens’ pass defense, which allowed 232.2 yards per game. A pass rusher would help, too.

A Ravens Guide to the NFL Combine - Clifton Brown