Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy ‘remains prime candidate’ for Ravens Offensive Coordinator job

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Kansas City Chiefs Offensive Coordinator Eric Bieniemy “remains a prime candidate for the Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator job.”

The Ravens, according to Schefter and other reports, aren’t the only suitors hoping to land Bieniemy, with the Washington Commanders wanting Bieniemy for their open offensive coorrdinator role. Bieniemy has taken one interview, though he’s been requested by more, with the Indianapolis Colts for their open head coaching position.

According to Bieniemy, he’s been more focused on Super Bowl LVII, where the Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles come Sunday.

Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy: pic.twitter.com/mRpbkoIhyt — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 7, 2023

This could be a possible reason the Ravens have yet to hire an offensive coordinator after the search began January 21 with the first report of interview requests by the Ravens. Nearly three weeks into the hiring search, the Ravens have conducted more than a dozen reported interviews, and have more on the horizon if they wait until after the Super Bowl to interview Bieniemy among other possible candidates on the Eagles roster, too.

Bieniemy was requested by the Ravens for an interview on January 29.