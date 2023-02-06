Wisconsin offensive coordinator Bobby Engram among candidates to receive second interview for Ravens OC

On Monday, The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec reported former Ravens wide receivers and tight ends coach and Wisconsin offensive coordinator Bobby Engram is among the candidates receiving a second interview for the Ravens offensive coordinator role.

Zrebiec confirmed two others, and reports two more will interview over the next two days.

Confirmed Interviews

University of Georgia Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken

Minnesota Vikings Pass Game Coordinator and tight ends coach Brian Angelichio

University of Wisconsin Offensive Coordinator Bobby Engram

Interviews to be Completed

Seattle Seahawks quarterbacks coach Dave Canales

Denver Broncos Offensive Coordinator Justin Outten

Though the Ravens have five candidates advancing in the interview process, Zrebiec states it’s far from a guarantee one of the five will be hired.

“It’s also not a certainty that Roman’s successor comes from the list of five coaches who have gotten second interviews,” Zrebiec wrote. “That’s because there are a number of assistants on the Super Bowl staffs who could be of interest, including Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, senior offensive assistant and quarterbacks coach Matt Nagy and wide receivers coach Joe Bleymaier; and Eagles quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson and pass game coordinator Kevin Patullo. The Ravens are not allowed to speak to any assistants preparing for Sunday’s Super Bowl until after the game.”

However, the clock is ticking as eight teams look to hire an offensive coordinator, meaning the Ravens might not wait until post-Super Bowl to speak with the likes of Eagles and Chiefs staffers.