Ravens Reportedly ‘Connected to the Hip’ of WR Zay Flowers at Shrine Bowl

Last week, the East-West Shrine Bowl was under way with NFL draft prospects being on display for NFL scouts. According to Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline, one player in particular kept the attention of Ravens scouts.

“Take from this what you will, but all session long on Monday, the Baltimore Ravens were connected to the hip of Flowers and stayed with him as he moved around the field,” Pauline wrote. “At times, it seemed the Ravens had multiple scouts escorting Flowers around the field, talking receiver technique with the Boston College product.”

Though Flowers didn’t play in the Shrine Bowl and participated in only the Sunday practice, Pauline said Flowers looked “exceptional.”

Where does Zay Flowers get drafted?



As expected, the @BCFootball standout was ⚡️ELECTRIC⚡️ during practice at the @ShrineBowl! pic.twitter.com/hxHMjJKRYm — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) February 4, 2023

10pm and Zay Flowers is at the gym getting work in at the @ShrineBowl hotel while everyone else is sleeping… He is different.. #LAA pic.twitter.com/aiKtRbIpTE — Eric Dounn (@Eric_Dounn) January 29, 2023

Zay Flowers is a 1st round receiver. You could make an argument that he is the best one in the draft. pic.twitter.com/JtIZp975KH — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) February 1, 2023

Flowers, 22, is coming off career highs in receptions (78), receiving yards (1,077) and touchdowns (12) at Boston College, and is speculated by some to be a first-round prospect.

Just finished our interview with Zay Flowers. Was able to get 15 minutes with him to talk ball.



He’s going to be ridiculous in the league. First rounder all day. — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) January 31, 2023

I have my own comp for Zay Flowers but it's irresponsibly lofty expectations so I'm afraid to say it.



but I mean...you guys see it too, right? pic.twitter.com/eElPdeDqr4 — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) January 24, 2023

The Ravens have shown their desire to rebuild the wide receiver room and General Manager Eric DeCosta has shown a tendency to draft wide receivers in the first round, doing so in two of his four drafts. Could he make it three in five?