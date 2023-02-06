 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ravens Reportedly ‘Connected to the Hip’ of WR Zay Flowers at Shrine Bowl

Ravens scouting heavily on a particular receiver during the Shrine Bowl

By Kyle P Barber
NCAA Football: Syracuse at Boston College Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Last week, the East-West Shrine Bowl was under way with NFL draft prospects being on display for NFL scouts. According to Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline, one player in particular kept the attention of Ravens scouts.

“Take from this what you will, but all session long on Monday, the Baltimore Ravens were connected to the hip of Flowers and stayed with him as he moved around the field,” Pauline wrote. “At times, it seemed the Ravens had multiple scouts escorting Flowers around the field, talking receiver technique with the Boston College product.”

Though Flowers didn’t play in the Shrine Bowl and participated in only the Sunday practice, Pauline said Flowers looked “exceptional.”

Flowers, 22, is coming off career highs in receptions (78), receiving yards (1,077) and touchdowns (12) at Boston College, and is speculated by some to be a first-round prospect.

The Ravens have shown their desire to rebuild the wide receiver room and General Manager Eric DeCosta has shown a tendency to draft wide receivers in the first round, doing so in two of his four drafts. Could he make it three in five?

