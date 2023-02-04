List of second round interview candidates grows with Vikings Brian Angelichio; Byron Leftwich also ‘spoke to’ John Harbaugh

It appears the Ravens are beginning to close in on their offensive coordinator search as reports on Friday announced candidates receiving a second round of interviews. Adding their name to said list is Minnesota Vikings pass-game coordinator Brian Angelichio, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Angelichio joins three others getting a second interview.

Second Round Interview Candidates (Reported)

Georgia Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks coach Todd Monken

Seattle Seahawks Quarterbacks coach Dave Canales

Denver Broncos Offensive Coordinator Justin Outten

Vikings Pass-Game Coordinator Brian Angelichio

According to The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich as also ‘spoken to’ Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh. Zrebiec stated it’s unclear if Leftwich was a part of the second rounds of interviews.

First Round Interview Candidates (Reported)