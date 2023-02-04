 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

List of second round interview candidates grows with Vikings Brian Angelichio; Byron Leftwich also ‘spoke to’ John Harbaugh

Coaching search continues, but narrows

By Kyle P Barber
/ new
NFL: International Series-Minnesota Vikings Practice Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

It appears the Ravens are beginning to close in on their offensive coordinator search as reports on Friday announced candidates receiving a second round of interviews. Adding their name to said list is Minnesota Vikings pass-game coordinator Brian Angelichio, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Angelichio joins three others getting a second interview.

Second Round Interview Candidates (Reported)

  • Georgia Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks coach Todd Monken
  • Seattle Seahawks Quarterbacks coach Dave Canales
  • Denver Broncos Offensive Coordinator Justin Outten
  • Vikings Pass-Game Coordinator Brian Angelichio

According to The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich as also ‘spoken to’ Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh. Zrebiec stated it’s unclear if Leftwich was a part of the second rounds of interviews.

First Round Interview Candidates (Reported)

In This Stream

Ravens Offensive Coordinator tracker: interview requests, names and more

View all 14 stories

More From Baltimore Beatdown

Loading comments...