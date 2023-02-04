List of second round interview candidates grows with Vikings Brian Angelichio; Byron Leftwich also ‘spoke to’ John Harbaugh

It appears the Ravens are beginning to close in on their offensive coordinator search as reports on Friday announced candidates receiving a second round of interviews. Adding their name to said list is Minnesota Vikings pass-game coordinator Brian Angelichio, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.
Angelichio joins three others getting a second interview.
Second Round Interview Candidates (Reported)
- Georgia Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks coach Todd Monken
- Seattle Seahawks Quarterbacks coach Dave Canales
- Denver Broncos Offensive Coordinator Justin Outten
- Vikings Pass-Game Coordinator Brian Angelichio
According to The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich as also ‘spoken to’ Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh. Zrebiec stated it’s unclear if Leftwich was a part of the second rounds of interviews.
First Round Interview Candidates (Reported)
- Los Angeles Rams Pass Game Coordinator Zac Robinson
- Cleveland Browns Pass Game Coordinator Chad O’Shea
- Ravens Tight ends coach George Godsey
- Ravens Quarterbacks coach James Urban
- Kansas City Chiefs Offensive Coordinator Eric Bieniemy
- Buffalo Bills Wide receivers coach Chad Hall
- Dallas Cowboys Quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier
