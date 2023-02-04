Reacts Results: Majority of Ravens fans want Eric Bieniemy or Dave Canales for Offensive Coordinator

On Wednesday, Baltimore Beatdown polled its readers on who they believe should be the next Baltimore Ravens Offensive Coordinator. The candidates were from the list of reported coaches already being interviewed by the Ravens, and at the time only Seattle Seahawks quarterbacks coach Dave Canales was the receiving a second interview. Since then, there have been updates to that list.

Also, Vikings pass-game coordinator Brian Angelichio will receive a second interview.

But, the poll timing is what it is and the results from the fanbase make perfect sense. After all, the Kansas City Chiefs are in Super Bowl LVII.

The top candidate, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, makes a lot of sense for Ravens fans to desire. He’s helped to lead the Chiefs offense to supreme success in the NFL over the past five years. However, the question marks are surrounding him since he doesn’t have sole play calling duties. Many are curious how he’d fare in the role, but there’s confidence in him to succeed.

Shortly behind, garnering nearly a quarter of the vote is Canales, who seems like one of the top candidates. It was reported that Canales’ first interview was via Zoom, and his latest interview will be in-person. The Ravens must have liked what they heard from the quarterbacks coach who helped lead Geno Smith’s career resurgence in a franchise record-breaking year.

It’s clear Ravens fans are not desiring an in-house candidate, with 97-percent of the vote going with outside hires. Fans want change. Even if an in-house candidate were to be a change in offense, it’s clear fans desire a bigger move, even for the sake of it being an outside hire.