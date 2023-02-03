A trio of candidates have moved on to second interviews for the Baltimore Ravens’ offensive coordinator position. Reporters around the NFL landscape have reported the news, and the candidates are very experienced.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network tweeted Friday morning that University of Georgia offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Todd Monken was going through his second interview. Monken also interviewed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their OC opening.

The interview process is scheduled to continue into next week, as Seattle Seahawks quarterbacks coach Dave Canales will be live and in person with Baltimore brass. That report comes from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Also receiving a second interview next week is Justin Outten, the Denver Broncos offensive coordinator, per Garafolo. Outten is likely on his way out after Denver hired Sean Peyton as their head coach.

The other candidates the Ravens interviewed in round one but not asked for a follow-up at this time include Cleveland Browns passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach Chad O’Shea, Los Angeles Rams pass game coordinator Zac Robinson, Dallas Cowboys quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier, Minnesota Vikings pass game coordinator Brian Angelichio, and Buffalo Bills wide receivers coach Chad Hall in addition to a pair of in-house candidates. Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy also received an initial interview and could get a second round in before the Super Bowl, but couldn’t be officially hired until after.

The Ravens moved on from Greg Roman on January 19th after he “resigned” following the team’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card round.

The opportunity to work with Lamar Jackson and Super Bowl-winning head coach John Harbaugh should be seen as a top-tier offensive coordinator job. We’ll see how it plays out in the coming days.