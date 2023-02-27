Ravens Mock Draft Monday Volume 4: Marcus Peters replacements

With the 2023 NFL Combine starting tomorrow, draft season is coming into focus. New prospects will sink or swim and fans, pundits and analysts alike will argue the merit of metrics from the combine. New favorites will emerge while more familiar prospects will slide. With that in mind, let’s take a look at who experts have linked to the Ravens ahead of Tuesday’s NFL Combine kick-off.

We will track mocks in this weekly “Mock Draft Monday” series, keeping a tally below in terms of how often certain players are linked to the Ravens by major media mock drafts. As the next set of mock drafts pour in, let’s take a look.

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah linked a new defensive back to the Ravens in his latest mock draft.

Brian Branch · CB · Alabama Ozzie Newsome is still in the building, and Alabama players will always be coveted by the Ravens. Baltimore will value Branch’s versatility and playmaking ability.

CBS Sports’ Garrett Podell added a new receiver to the mix for Baltimore.

Jordan Addison · WR · USC Another investment in quarterback Lamar Jackson and his passing abilities (hopefully in addition to his pending new, long-term contract) comes another first-round wide receiver. Addison has the ability to line up on the inside or outside, giving Jackson a strong stable of pass-catchers with tight end Mark Andrews and 2021 first-round pick Rashod Bateman.

USA Today’s Nate Davis found a cornerback for Baltimore that he believes will help to replace Marcus Peters.

Kelee Ringo · CB · Georgia What better way to replace a big, physical corner like Marcus Peters than with a big, physical corner like Ringo ... though he’s not the takeaway machine Peters is.

PFF’s Trevor Sikkema also added a replacement for Peters.

Clark Phillips III · CB · Utah With Marcus Peters likely on the way out in free agency, Baltimore will need a cornerback with ball skills. Phillips brings that with a ton of confidence as a smaller-sized outside cornerback. He had six interceptions and seven forced incompletions in 2022.

Ravens mocked prospect counter

QB Anthony Richardson: 2

RB Bijan Robinson: 1

WR Jaxson Smith-Njigba: 4

WR Quentin Johnston: 6

WR Jordan Addison: 1

CB Joey Porter Jr. 1

CB Kelee Ringo: 2

CB Deonte Banks: 2

CB Clark Phillips III: 1

DB Brian Branch: 1