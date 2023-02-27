3 Ravens players make the PFF 101 list; none included in the Top-50

Last week, PFF’s Sam Monson released the annual PFF 101 list, which ranks the 101 best players from the preceding season.

The Baltimore Ravens had three total players appear on this year’s rendition, which is up from just two last season. For 2021, Mark Andrews was slotted at No. 13 overall and Calais Campbell appeared at No. 86. Flash forward to now and for 2022, no Ravens’ player ranks higher than 74th.

The three Ravens’ players to crack this year’s list were Andrews again, Lamar Jackson and Kyle Hamilton; Andrews at No. 74, Hamilton at No. 91, and Jackson one spot behind the rookie at No. 92. Potential snubs not included on this list could be Marlon Humphrey, Roquan Smith and Ronnie Stanley, among others.

“Despite dealing with no real threat at wide receiver . . . and backup quarterbacks . . . Andrews remained elite for the Ravens,” Monson said of the Ravens’ Pro Bowl tight end. “He caught 73 of 110 targets thrown his way, dropping just four passes all season.”

Last year, following Jackson’s season-ending injury, Andrews still managed to produce at an elite level with Tyler Huntley and Josh Johnson taking quarterback snaps. In 2022, he experienced a bit more of a drop-off with Huntley under center. Andrews also dealt with some injuries of his own in the middle of the year.

“Jackson played in just 13 games in 2022 . . . but those games saw him approach some his best play again,” Monson said of Jackson. He finished with a 5.0% big-time throw rate while adding 47 first downs and 6.9 yards per carry on the ground.”

On Hamilton, who surprisingly finished on spot ahead of the former MVP quarterback, Monson highlighted the rookie’s progression throughout the season.

“Baltimore’s rookie safety had people worried in the preseason after some tough reps in practice and preseason games, but he looked like the assured college star once the games counted for real in the regular season,” Monson wrote. “He became particularly adept as the season wore on at covering the slot against tight ends and running backs.”

The Ravens were the only AFC North squad to not have a single player crack the Top-50 of the list, too. Had Jackson not missed the final five games of the regular season and wild card playoff matchup, it’s possible both he and Andrews change that.

The Bengals have QB Joe Burrow at No. 3, WR Ja’Marr Chase at No. 39. and DT D.J. Reader closely behind at No. 41. OLB Trey Hendrickson came in six spots outside the Top-50 mark landing at No. 56, giving the Bengals a total of four players on the list in total.

Also with four players listed are the Browns, who nearly had three individuals fall in the Top-30: DE Myles Garrett (No. 6), RB Nick Chubb (No. 22), and OG Joel Bitonio (No. 33). WR Amari Cooper brought up the rear at No. 81.

Meanwhile the Steelers had only two players in total on the PFF 101, but both fell in the Top-50 category as well. DT Cameron Heyward ranked No. 29 and FS Minkah Fitzpatrick ranked No. 44.

What are your thoughts on this dynamic? Do you think this speaks to the Ravens having less top-end talent than their divisional opponents? Should Andrews, Jackson or Hamilton rank higher on the list, and should any other Ravens’ player be listed also?

Share your thoughts below, and you can view the entire PFF 101 here.