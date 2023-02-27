Ravens News 2/27: Least Supported and more

Meet Ravens OC Todd Monken, the supreme adapter who could level up Lamar Jackson - Childs Walker

“Todd is one of the top-five coordinators in football, college or pro,” said Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy, who worked with Monken from 2002 to 2004 and again in 2011 and 2012. “If you just start gathering experience, knowledge, production, work ethic, intelligence, all those things — I’ve never been in pro football, so maybe it’s a little bit unfair for me to say, but he’s top five in all of football in my opinion.” “He’s going to build the offense around the best players, whoever they are,” said Chip Lindsey, who served as Monken’s offensive coordinator at Southern Miss in 2014 and 2015. A tantalizing thought if the Ravens sign quarterback Lamar Jackson, one of the most dynamic talents in the sport, to a long-term extension. “He’s gonna work with the talent he’s got,” Gundy said. “When he was here with Weeden; Weeden was a pure pocket passer, so we were ‘Air Raid,’ and there was no quarterback run involved. He took advantage of Brandon’s arm strength. But you’ll see other years where the quarterback run will come more into play, more play-action passes will come into play. He can be in 10-personnel, 11-personnel, 12-personnel. He’s had dual-threat guys, pocket guys, young guys, veteran guys. That’s why [the Ravens] made a really good hire.”

1. QB LAMAR JACKSON Stat to know: Jackson has arguably been the least supported star quarterback in the NFL, as the Ravens’ wide receivers rank dead last in PFF grade since 2019. Despite this, Jackson has a 93.1 passing grade on 10-plus-yard throws during this span – along with a 92.7 rushing grade.

Ravens Face Key Offseason Decisions Heading Into Combine - Clifton Brown

I’m looking forward to attending the Combine and learning more about some potential Ravens targets. Baltimore only has five draft picks, its fewest since 1999. While DeCosta is evaluating players over the next few weeks, I also think he’ll be exploring ways to acquire more picks. Curious to see which players blow up at the Combine and improve their draft stock. One player I’m intrigued by is Tennessee wideout Jalin Hyatt. He had five touchdowns against Alabama, and Monken is familiar with Hyatt from seeing him in the SEC. Wide receiver and cornerback are clear needs, but don’t be surprised if the Ravens draft a running back at some point. I’m all for J.K. Dobbins getting more touches, but he and Gus Edwards are still only a year removed from major knee injuries. Running back depth is important. Leading the Ravens in sacks last season (9.5), 34-year-old Justin Houston proved he had plenty of juice left. He’s likely to take his time signing a deal in free agency, but another deal for Houston and the Ravens makes sense for both sides.

Potential NFL salary cap cuts per team for 2023 season - Jeff Zrebiec

Baltimore Ravens Potential cap cut: S Chuck Clark 2023 cap hit: $6.27 million Cap savings if cut before June 1: $3.64 million Dead money if cut before June 1: $2.63 million A sixth-round pick in 2017, Clark earned his spot as a core special teamer, developed into a defensive mainstay and became the signal caller of the group, starting 61 games the last four years. The Ravens love Clark, but they have a lot of money tied up in veteran safety Marcus Williams, and they drafted safety Kyle Hamilton in the first round last April. Hamilton improved throughout his rookie season and looks ready to be a three-down player. Clark likely won’t be the only Ravens veteran to depart, as the team will need salary cap space to accommodate Lamar Jackson’s expected franchise tag.

Acquire depth Baltimore Ravens Top RBs under contract for 2023: J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards Key free agents: Kenyan Drake (UFA), Justice Hill (UFA) It took an in-season knee cleanup for Dobbins to regain some of his explosion in 2022. Another year removed from his nasty 2021 injury, can he get closer to what we anticipated coming off a sensational rookie campaign in 2020? If healthy, Dobbins and Edwards form a solid one-two punch. With the Ravens moving on from Greg Roman, the assumption is we’ll get an offense that doesn’t lean so heavily on the run game. As such, adding a pass-catching third option makes sense in Baltimore.

Ravens: WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Assuming Lamar Jackson is back in some form, the Ravens will need to address a lackluster WR corps. Smith-Schuster isn’t necessarily a splashy addition on his own, but after an efficient run as Patrick Mahomes’ top outside target in Kansas City, he’d easily enter as Baltimore’s most reliable possession receiver. As a bonus, JuJu would get to play the Steelers twice a year.