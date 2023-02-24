Report: Chuck Clark is a possible trade target

A recent article from The Athletic has put the job security of a Baltimore safety in question. A group piece on the safety rooms from every team brought up the idea of the Ravens moving on from Chuck Clark. Here is part of Jeff Zrebiec’s snippet on the Ravens’ safety room:

With veteran Chuck Clark looking like a trade or cut candidate, Hamilton should slide into a starting safety role next season... Baltimore has a quality top three going forward, but it’ll need to add safety depth this offseason with Clark’s potential departure.

The possibility of Chuck Clark being moved, whether by trade or release is not a new one. Clark himself mentioned it at the end of the season, acknowledging that his future with the organization was up in the air while saying that his preference would be to stay in Baltimore:

Chuck Clark discusses his future: pic.twitter.com/Cj9tZAuNC0 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 16, 2023

While some may overreact to The Athletic’s piece, it’s important to remember there are no confirmed trade requests by any player in the Ravens organization as of right now. Along with many others, Chuck Clark will have trade rumors circling his name due to the presence of Marcus Williams and Kyle Hamilton, and carrying a $3.5M cap hit in 2023. It’s important to remember that Clark played 100% of snaps for the past three years while carrying the green dot for those seasons. Removing him from the field would require added depth to the team and a new green dot holder.

With Mike Macdonald's system, keeping all three safeties on the field wasn’t an issue in 2022. Clark may be willing to take a pay cut and a role change to stay in Baltimore if money and snaps are an issue. But if the Ravens do look to expand Hamilton’s role, Clark may want an opportunity to be a starter elsewhere, something he mentioned at the beginning of 2022 when trade talks happened after Hamilton was first drafted:

Chuck Clark said he requested a trade from the Ravens this offseason, but when it didn’t happen, he turned his attention to working.



“If I’m not going to be a starter, it’s gonna have to be taken from me.” pic.twitter.com/LbCx84OA1F — Sarah Ellison (@sgellison) August 25, 2022

NFL free agency and official trades don’t begin until March 15th, at 4:00 pm EST.