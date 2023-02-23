UCLA expected to hire Ravens safeties coach D’Anton Lynn as defensive coordinator

The Baltimore Ravens are set to lose a member of their defensive coaching staff, as safeties coach D’Anton Lynn is expected to be hired as UCLA’s new defensive coordinator.

The Ravens hired Lynn in 2021 to be the defensive backs coach before he transitioned to the role of safeties coach in 2022. Baltimore will now have to fill two vacant positions on the coaching staff.

The team is also without a current wide receivers coach following the announcement of Tee Martin taking over the mantle of quarterbacks coach from James Urban. Whoever takes over for Lynn will inherit a rich safety group featuring Marcus Williams, Kyle Hamilton, and Chuck Clark.

Prior to joining the Ravens in 2021, Lynn spent time with the Houston Texans, Los Angeles Chargers, Buffalo Bills, and New York Jets. Lynn played safety at Penn State for three years before signing with the Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2012. He was selected to be the head coach of the East squad in the East-West Shrine Bowl earlier this month.