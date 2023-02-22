Ravens make two coaching changes with more to follow; also part ways with Steve Saunders

On Wednesday, the Baltimore Ravens announced multiple coaching staff changes, with more to follow, per the press release.

“Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced Wednesday that Tee Martin has been named quarterbacks coach and Willie Taggart has been hired as the team’s running backs coach. Harbaugh also noted that the Ravens are continuing the process of completing their coaching staff.”

“We are excited to welcome Willie to the Ravens as our running backs coach,” Ravens Heaed Coach John Harbaugh stated. “Willie has been a highly successful and respected college assistant and head coach. He has a proven track record for developing players as a position coach, as an offensive coordinator and as a head coach. A leader and a highly effective motivator, Willie’s reputation for building strong relationships with his players and fellow coaches will serve our offense well moving forward. I am excited for Tee to take on the responsibility of being our quarterbacks coach. Tee has coached every aspect of the passing game and has played and coached the quarterback position at the highest levels. A dynamic and dedicated coach, he is a high-character individual who is uniquely qualified to build upon the foundation and success of our quarterbacks.”

The Ravens also announced they have parted ways with Head Strength & Conditioning Coach Steve Saunders. Scott Elliott, formerly the Assistant Strength & Conditioning Coach, will become the new Strength & Conditioning Coordinator. Remaining on-staff for the Ravens is also Anthony Watson, Ron Shrift and Kaelyn Buskey.

“I want to thank Steve for his effort, expertise and contributions to our Ravens teams over the past seven years,” Harbaugh stated. “He is one of the finest strength and conditioning coaches in the business. His methods, passion and commitment are well proven throughout his career. Steve helped our players be the strongest and best conditioned athletes they could be. He is an outstanding coach, father, husband and friend. We wish him and his family all the very best going forward with their pursuits.”