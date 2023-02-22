Titans release WR Robert Woods; Ravens could be interested

According to The Score’s Jordan Schultz, the Tennessee Titans have released wide receiver Robert Woods. With the state of the Ravens wide receiver room, there could certainly be interest in the veteran receiver.

Woods, 30, is a 10-year NFL veteran who was acquired by the Titans for a 2023 sixth-round pick back in March 2022. His season with the Titans didn’t go as planned, with Woods producing a career low in yardage (527) on 53 receptions and scoring two touchdowns.

Woods took to Twitter following his release expressing relief and excitement.

Free! — Robert Woods (@robertwoods) February 22, 2023

Where should I go — Robert Woods (@robertwoods) February 22, 2023

Though Woods struggled in 2022, expect suitors across the NFL for the proven wideout as his ability to stretch the field and be used both in the slot and on the boundary make him valuable. Certainly, the Ravens will be among said suitors as they rebuild their wide receiver corps.

Of course, it all comes down to money and if quarterback Lamar Jackson is playing for the Ravens in 2023, but there’s been no updates regarding said mess.