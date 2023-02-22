Ravens to hire Willie Taggart as running backs coach

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Baltimore Ravens are expected to hire Willie Taggart as their running backs coach.

“The Ravens are expected to hire Willie Taggart as their running backs coach, per source, Pelissero wrote. “Taggart — the former head coach at FAU, Florida State, Oregon, South Florida and Western Kentucky — was once Jim Harbaugh’s RB coach at Stanford. Now joins brother John in Baltimore.”

On Tuesday, new Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken stated the changes to offensive staff was “still a work in progress.” The hiring of Taggart is the first reported move.

It’s not been released if the hiring of Taggart will see current Ravens running backs coach Craig Ver Steeg remain with the team.

Background on Taggart

Taggart has long worked with the Harbaugh family, starting with his playing career (quarterback) at Western Kentucky University under Head Coach Jack Harbaugh, John’s father. After graduating from Western Kentucky in 1998, Taggart remained with the school and served as co-offensive coordinator under Jack Harbaugh through 2002.

In 2007, Taggart joined Jim Harbaugh, who had been named head coach of the Stanford Cardinal, as their running backs coach, where he coached running back Toby Gerhart, the Doak Walker award winner and Heisman runner-up in 2009. Gerhart lead all running backs in the nation in rushing yards, touchdowns and points scored. Gerhart still holds records for touchdowns in a season (28) and most touchdowns in a career (44) for the Cardinal.

Taggart earned his first head coaching bid with his alma mater in 2010, inheriting a team on a 20-game losing season, and finishing with an 0-12 record the previous year. After starting off the six-game losing streak, Taggart helped lead the Hilltoppers to a win over Louisiana, 54-21.

In 2016, Taggart lead the University of South Florida Bulls to their first-ever double digit winning season, going 10-2, and won a share of the AAC East division.