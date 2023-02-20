Ravens Mock Draft Monday Volume 3: Reigniting a Rivalry

As we creep closer to the 2023 NFL Combine, draft season is getting into full swing. The Baltimore Ravens have hired their next offensive coordinator, Todd Monken, and are one step closer to figuring out how they will navigate their roster to put forth a contending team in 2023.

We will track mocks in this weekly “Mock Draft Monday” series, keeping a tally below in terms of how often certain players are linked to the Ravens by major media mock drafts. As the next set of mock drafts pour in, let’s take a look.

CBS Sports’ Kyle Stackpole adds a new name to the mix and mentions how it would add a chapter to the Ravens/Steelers rivalry.

How poetic for the Ravens to draft the son of a Steelers great to go up against his father’s franchise twice a year. Oh, and Joey Porter Jr. is a very good corner as well. With Marcus Peters, 30, set to hit free agency, Porter will keep Baltimore secondary’s strong.

Stackpole had Porter Jr. as the third cornerback off the board.

ESPN’s Todd McShay added another new name to the mix, having the Ravens taking a running back in round one.

Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas This might raise some eyebrows, especially with a handful of Day 1 receivers still on the board, but GM Eric DeCosta could add another outside target to pair with Rashod Bateman and Devin Duvernay via free agency and/or on Day 2. Robinson is my No. 9 prospect, pushed down the board by positional value, and the Ravens lean on the run like few other teams. We’ve now watched them look to free agents and practice-squaders at running back in back-to-back years, as J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards (both entering the final years of their deals) navigated various injuries. With Robinson available, coach John Harbaugh could make a splash. Robinson reminds me of Saquon Barkley. He forces missed tackles with ease (FBS-leading 91 in 2022), has burst through rushing lanes and can make plays in the pass game. If Lamar Jackson does indeed end up back in Baltimore, this would form a scary rushing unit for new offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

McShay had Robinson as the first running back off the board.

CBS’s Ryan Wilson has the Ravens adding a key defensive piece.

Deonte Banks DB • MARYLAND • JR • 6’2” / 205 LBS Maryland teammate and fellow CB Jakorian Bennett got much of the buzz in the fall, but Banks but together the type of season that will land you in the top-50 conversation. He’s a fluid athlete who is also big, physical corner who can run and match up with NFL wide receivers.

Wilson had Banks as the fourth defensive back off the board.

The Athletic’s Max Olson has the Ravens adding a playmaking wide receiver.

22. Baltimore Ravens: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State Let’s assume for now that Lamar Jackson is coming back in 2023 and get him another pass catcher. The Ravens have some talent at wideout but ended up finishing the season with Demarcus Robinson and Sammy Watkins starting in a playoff game. Smith-Njigba had a tough year, but it’s still tough to pass on him here. He looked like a potential top-10 pick going into 2022 before his hamstring injury and still has a bright future as a playmaker in the slot. — Olson

Olson has Smith-Njigba as the third wide receiver off the board.

Yahoo Sports’ Kyle Dvorchak also has the Ravens adding ‘JSN’ to their arsenal.

22. Baltimore Ravens / Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State Rashod Bateman improved in his second season. Even if he continues to grow, the Ravens are in desperate need of a second viable receiver. Bateman has played almost exclusively on the outside in Baltimore, perfectly positioning JSN to take on slot duties as a Raven.

Dvorchak had JSN as the third receiver off the board.

Sports Illustrated’s Kevin Hanson has the Ravens adding the most commonly associated player this far in the process yet again.

22. Baltimore Ravens: Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU Baltimore’s lack of talent at wide receiver was a glaring weakness last season without Marquise Brown (traded during last year’s draft) and Rashod Bateman (injured during the season). The Ravens operate a run-centered offense, but Johnston’s combination of size and speed would provide the offense with a vertical threat it lacked last season. In turn, his ability to stretch the field would help to create lighter boxes for the run game.

Ravens mocked prospect counter

QB Anthony Richardson: 2

RB Bijan Robinson: 1

WR Jaxson Smith-Njigba: 4

WR Quentin Johnston: 6

CB Joey Porter Jr. 1

CB Kelee Ringo: 1

CB Deonte Banks: 2