6 Ravens appear on NFLPA’s The Players’ All-Pro list

On Thursday, the NFLPA released their first ever All-Pro list as voted on by players across the league at each position. The Players’ All-Pro Team has a first-team for all of the top vote-getters but also displayed are the Top-5 voting results at each position.

NFL players are honoring the best in the game. We've got the Top 5 players at their position–voted on specifically by those who play their position + those they line up against.



See who made the #PlayersAllPro Top 5 ⏩https://t.co/oKCRkIC3nf pic.twitter.com/5UwgFG5rJ7 — NFLPA (@NFLPA) February 2, 2023

Some key components of the voting process, as explained by NFLPA President J.C. Tretter, are as follows:

Only active NFL players can vote and they get only one vote.

If a player missed five or more games as of Week 15, then they are ineligible. This is to ensure that we are choosing the best players who had the most impact this season . Being available counts.

. Being available counts. Players cannot vote for themselves or for their own teammates

Players vote for the position group they play in and line up against.

For the Baltimore Ravens, Roquan Smith and Patrick Ricard were the only player to land in the Top-2 of voting at their position. Smith was a first-teamer on The Players’ All-Pro list at off-ball linebacker alongside Fred Warner of the San Francisco 49ers, who received the most votes. Smith

Ricard came in second behind Kyle Juszczyk, also of the 49ers and former Raven, at fullback. Four other Baltimore players were voted in the Top-5 at their positions, as well: Lamar Jackson, Mark Andrews, Devin Duvernay and Nick Moore.

Jackson came in fifth at quarterback behind Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts, Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes. Mark Andrews trailed George Kittle and Travis Kelce at tight end, who were first and second-team All-Pros on the Associated Press list this year, also. No other Ravens’ offensive player appeared in the Top-5 of their position’s voting.

Devin Duvernay, who earned a Pro Bowl section despite suffering a season-ending injury later in the year, ranked No. 4 in voting at both kick returner and punt returner. Nick Moore came in No. 3 at long snapper behind J.J. Jansen and longtime Raven Morgan Cox.

Of all the Ravens who did not land in the Top-5 at their position, perhaps Justin Tucker’s absence at kicker is most surprising. Marlon Humphrey, Ronnie Stanley and a few others profile as other possible snubs.

What do you think of Ravens’ representation on the first ever The Players’ All-Pro list? Share your thoughts below!