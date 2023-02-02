Hightlight: Tyler Huntley shines in Pro Bowl skills challenge

Tyler Huntley turned in a fun performance in the 2022-23 NFL Pro Bowl Skills Challenge. Huntley tied with Lions quarterback Jared Goff for the second most accumulated points in the precision passing contest with 21.

Huntley made a stir by striking a tackling dummy that was being flown by a drone around 25 yards downfield, while suspended in the air.

SNOOP!@Ravens QB Tyler Huntley has the high score so far in Precision Passing! @_SNOOP1



The AFC passers took home the trophy after Huntley, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Raiders quarterback Derek Carr easily took down the NFC. The AFC gave the NFC a run for their money in the skills challenges with a heavy feature of Ravens and former Ravens taking the stage.

For the long drive competition, the AFC had Marlon Humphrey and Justin Tucker alongside former Ravens’ Matthew Judon and C.J. Mosley. The AFC also won the long drive challenge after Bills safety Jordan Poyer connected on a 318-yard bomb.