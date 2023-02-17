Reacts Results: Ravens fans give ‘A’ grade for teams’ hiring of Todd Monken

Earlier this week, Baltimore Beatdown polled Ravens fans on what grade they’d give the Baltimore Ravens for hiring University of Georgia Offensive Coordinator and quarterbacks coach Todd Monken. Fans, overwhelmingly, supported the selection, with 92-percent giving an ‘A’ or ‘B’ grade.

It comes as no surprise the fanbase is supportive of any new offensive coordinator, after aggressive frustration mounted on social media throughout the 2022 season of their previous coordinator, Greg Roman. But, many were uncertain of where the Ravens would go.

Fans were showing excitement for Monken, Kansas City Chiefs Offensive Coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Seattle Seahawks quarterbacks coach Dave Canales and Los Angeles Rams pass game coordinator Zac Robinson. There was visible concern with other candidates.

Of course, many noted it’s not fair to give a grade of the hire before a body of work, but to get a baseline of the excitement regarding the fanbase from the hire makes sense, considering the frustration months ago.