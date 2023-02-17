13 former Baltimore Ravens players on 2023 XFL rosters

The 2023 XFL season is set to kick off on Saturday, February 18, 2023; after a multi-year hiatus, post-NFL season football is back.

For more information, check out SB Nation’s article covering the XFL’s opening weekend. If you solely want the full season schedule, check here.

If you’re looking for a team to root for, there are eight options to choose from. If you plan to root for a team by proximity, the D.C. Defenders are the closest franchise. But, if you want to root for former Ravens, there’s better options, seeing as the Defenders boast no former Ravens talent.

After scouring each roster, I’ve discovered 13 former Ravens, including a former first-round draft pick.

Arlington Renegades

LB Aaron Adeoye

LB Otaro Alaka

WR Sean Modster

LB Donald Payne

DB Will Hill

D.C. Defenders

N/A

Houston Roughnecks

DE Chauncey Rivers

Orlando Guardians

DT Gerald Willis

S Matt Elam (Ravens 2013 first-round pick)

San Antonio Brahmas

CB Terrell Bonds

Seattle Sea Dragons

N/A

St. Louis Battlehawks

WR Jaylen Smith (injured reserve)

OL Jaryd Jones-Smith

Vegas Vipers

OL Kahlil McKenzie

OL Isaiah Williams