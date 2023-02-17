Ravens wide receivers coach Tee Martin to interview for Colts offensive coordinator role

On Thursday, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Baltimore Ravens wide receivers coach Tee Martin will interview for the Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator role.

Martin, 44, joined the Ravens in 2021 in order to help bolster the Ravens passing attack in tandem with offensive coordinator Greg Roman’s knowledge of run schemes. That season, wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown became the first Ravens wide receiver to eclipse 1,000 yards receiving since Mike Wallace in 2016. With tight end Mark Andrews also going for over 1,000 receiving yards, the Ravens had their second-ever tandem to eclipse 1,000 yards receiving since 1996, the teams’ inaugural year.

Martin has 17 years of coaching experience under his belt, with two years in the NFL.

If Martin were to leave, he’d be joining a new coaching staff in Indianapolis led by former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, who was hired earlier in the week after Super Bowl LVII.