Poll: Grade the Ravens’ hiring of Georgia OC Todd Monken

On Tuesday, the Baltimore Ravens signed University of Georgia Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken.

Baltimore Beatdown gave their reactions to the signing, calling the signing “pleasantly surprising,” and “a home run.”

The media also gave their opinions, with an overwhelmingly positive reaction, with ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky saying “I cannot love this more for Lamar.”

All that’s left is to hear how Ravens fans are feeling after the hiring of Monken.

As noted, Monken was one of 14 candidates the Ravens interviewed throughout their hiring process, which went on for 29 days. He was given high aplomb from Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh.

“Todd’s leadership and coaching acumen were evident from the beginning. He has a proven track record for designing and teaching offensive systems that allow players to succeed at the highest level,” Harbaugh stated. “We’re excited to get to work and begin building an offense that will help us compete for championships.”

So, Ravens fans, what grade do you give hiring of Todd Monken for Offensive Coordinator?