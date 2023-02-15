Ravens re-sign DE Brent Urban, DB Daryl Worley

On Tuesday, the Baltimore Ravens announced they’ve re-signed both defensive lineman Brent Urban and defensive back Daryl Worley.

Urban, 31, re-signed with the Ravens in 2022 after a three-year stint of playing for the Chicago Bears (2019-2020) and the Dallas Cowboys (2021). Prior to that, Urban was a Raven from 2014-2018.

In 2022, Urban played in 16 games, totaling 21 tackles, 3 passes defended, 2 tackles for loss and one sack. Urban finished with the third-most snaps among defensive lineman on the Ravens (310 snaps).

Worley, 27, came on strong when called upon last season, stepping into a challenging role in Week 18 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Worley had missed the previous four games due to injury, and was thrust into the spotlight against wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase.

In all, Worley was targeted 10 times, allowing five receptions 52 yards and a touchdown, but notched two pass breakups, including one in the end zone to Chase. He played in nine games and was heavily used in special teams down the stretch.