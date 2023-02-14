Report: Lamar Jackson’s input was ‘folded into the evaluation process for next Ravens OC hire’

According to reports from CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson, the Baltimore Ravens hiring of Georgia Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken involved quarterback Lamar Jackson.

“I’m told since the the day after the #Ravens and Greg Roman parted ways, QB Lamar Jackson’s input on the offense from a philosophical and schematic standpoint was folded into the evaluation process for the next OC & communication from key players was welcomed, per league source,” Anderson tweeted.

This was stated by Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh during the teams’ season review press conference.

“I did ask Lamar [Jackson] about it, and he will be involved in [the hiring process for a new offensive coordinator,]” Harbaugh said. “I’ll keep him abreast to what’s going on, and I’m sure he’ll have some input along the way, but I know his focus – like he told me – is going to be on getting himself ready and getting his guys ready for next season.”

It’s a positive sign if Jackson was involved in the hiring process and was in favor of Monken’s hiring. If that’s the case, this likely increases the chance of Jackson remaining in Baltimore.