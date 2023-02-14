Media Reactions to Ravens hiring Todd Monken

On Tuesday, the Baltimore Ravens hired University of Georgia Offensive Coordinator and quarterbacks coach Todd Monken to become their new offensive coordinator. Across Twitter, reactions poured in from local and national media to give their opinions on the hire. Overwhelmingly, media supported the hiring of Monken to the Ravens, stating he is a great fit and checks a lot of boxes.

Monken checks a lot of boxes for the Ravens: Wide range of coaching experiences at pro and college levels, ran a balanced offense at Georgia, veteran play caller. — Childs Walker (@ChildsWalker) February 14, 2023

I really like what Todd Monken brings to the table. I think he's got a much better ability to have a pass game on top of a run game.



He has shown that he'll adapt to his weapons no matter what position they're at.



The Ravens have hired Todd Monken as offensive coordinator.



Monken's Georgia offenses ranked second in efficiency each of the past two years, according to ESPN. He brings an Air Raid background but success with heavy personnel. Good fit. — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) February 14, 2023

It was noted that Monken was one of 14 candidates and a part of the 21 interviews Head Coach John Harbaugh conducted in his search for a new offensive coordinator. This process began on January 21, nearly four weeks ago. Now, the team has their new coordinator and media sees this as a great positive

Some consider this to be a boost for quarterback Lamar Jackson, especially if he was involved in the hiring practice and wanted Monken.

1) Glad Monken's not going back to the Bucs

I cannot love this more for Lamar https://t.co/lmIqR7kdrd — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) February 14, 2023

Ravens are finally entering this generation of football. Now they gotta keep Lamar and get receivers. https://t.co/Hl8PKkmSsG — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) February 14, 2023

What did Georgia’s offense look like last year? A lot like the Ravens’ offense has the past few years, at lead in terms of personnel. https://t.co/X0bHdk35VK pic.twitter.com/vVaaRozwls — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) February 14, 2023

30,000 foot overview is that Monken loves to run an aggressive, downhill, tight run game combined with a balanced pass game that utilizes the width of the field.



I think he's could be the perfect balance to maintain much of what made the Ravens run game special while creating… https://t.co/eKB3cqpK8m — Spencer N. Schultz (@ravens4dummies) February 14, 2023

In Todd Monken's two final seasons as Tampa Bay's coordinator, the Buccaneers had a top-10 passing offense (by DVOA).



Jameis Winston and Ryan Fitzpatrick were his quarterbacks.



At Georgia, he had powerhouse offenses in 2021 and 2022.



Stetson Bennett was his quarterback. — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) February 14, 2023

Don't buy into this narrative.



At Georgia, his personnel was absolutly heavier, which was a result of 4 of his best offensive players being 2 RB and 2 TE.



In Tampa Bay and Cleveland, TE was NOT a massive feature of the offense.



It was also noted that Monken had turned down other jobs to join the Ravens coaching staff instead.

The Ravens have hired Georgia OC Todd Monken to be their new offensive coordinator. Monken turned down the Bucs job, but still wanted to get back to the pros, and was sought after the last few weeks.



Bulldogs could dip back into the NFL, like they did w/Monken, to replace him. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 14, 2023

Todd Monken had several options as an NFL OC but prioritized Baltimore, which was the most coveted playcalljng job available. Monken’s passing concepts will help (presumably) Lamar Jackson. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 14, 2023

Former Ravens see this is an excellent hire.

Y’all got a good one! Can’t wait to see Todd’s ingenuity on display with the talent on this roster. Perfect fit — Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) February 14, 2023

I love this hire!!! https://t.co/6Z0683ClbF — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) February 14, 2023