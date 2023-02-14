 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Media Reactions to Ravens hiring Todd Monken

What Twitter is saying about the hire

By Kyle P Barber
2023 CFP National Championship - TCU v Georgia Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

On Tuesday, the Baltimore Ravens hired University of Georgia Offensive Coordinator and quarterbacks coach Todd Monken to become their new offensive coordinator. Across Twitter, reactions poured in from local and national media to give their opinions on the hire. Overwhelmingly, media supported the hiring of Monken to the Ravens, stating he is a great fit and checks a lot of boxes.

It was noted that Monken was one of 14 candidates and a part of the 21 interviews Head Coach John Harbaugh conducted in his search for a new offensive coordinator. This process began on January 21, nearly four weeks ago. Now, the team has their new coordinator and media sees this as a great positive

Some consider this to be a boost for quarterback Lamar Jackson, especially if he was involved in the hiring practice and wanted Monken.

It was also noted that Monken had turned down other jobs to join the Ravens coaching staff instead.

Former Ravens see this is an excellent hire.

