Ravens hire Todd Monken to be new Offensive Coordinator

The Baltimore Ravens have hired University of Georgia Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks coach Todd Monken to be their new offensive coordinator.

Monken, 57, helped lead the Bulldogs to back-to-back College Football Championship titles. in 2021-2022.

Over the past two championship seasons, Monken led the No. 5 offense in points per game (39.8) and No. 8 in scrimmage yards per game (472.0).

The past season, Georgia led the NCAA in total net yards (7,517), total points (616) and starting quarterback Stetson Bennett finished as a Heisman Trophy finalist with 27 passing touchdowns and 10 rushing touchdowns.

Monken’s last stint in the NFL was with the Cleveland Browns, where running back Nick Chubb finished second in the NFL with 1,494 rushing yards and eight touchdowns, and quarterback Baker Mayfield threw career highs in passing yards (3,827) and completed 22 passing touchdowns.

According to Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh, Monken was one of 14 candidates.

“We conducted 21 interviews with 14 candidates throughout a thorough process that had wide-ranging organizational involvement,” Harbaugh stated. “Todd’s leadership and coaching acumen were evident from the beginning. He has a proven track record for designing and teaching offensive systems that allow players to succeed at the highest level. We’re excited to get to work and begin building an offense that will help us compete for championships.”

According to a report from CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson, the final makeup of the Ravens’ offensive staff will include “a collaborative effort” between John Harbaugh and Todd Monken, and that more decisions will be coming soon.