How to watch 2023 Super Bowl

The Big Game is today!

By MattRichWarren
Michael Chow / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles have outlasted the competition and reached Super Bowl 57 (or Super Bowl LVII, if you prefer). Kickoff is later today from Arizona, and the two teams are ready to go.

SBNation.com has plenty of Super Bowl coverage I’m going to link to, but the details for how to catch the game, the commericals, the halftime show, the national anthem, and a whole lot more can be found below.

Super Bowl game details

  • Teams: Philadelphia Eagles (16-3) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (16-3)
  • Date: Sunday, February 12, 2023
  • Time: 6:30 p.m. EST
  • Location: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ
  • Weather Forecast: 65 degrees, partly sunny; roof will be open
  • Referee: Carl Cheffers
  • Odds: Eagles are favored by one point, per DraftKings SportsBook

Super Bowl 2023 TV info

  • Television broadcast: FOX
  • Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (color commentary), Erin Andrews (field reporter), Tom Rinaldi (field reporter), Mike Pereira (rules expert)

Super Bowl streaming info

Super Bowl radio info

  • Radio broadcast: Westwood One Sports (station finder)
  • Radio play-by-play: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Kurt Warner (lead analyst), Laura Okmin (sideline reporter), Mike Golic (sideline reporter), Gene Steratore (rules analyst)

SB Nation coverage

