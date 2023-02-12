How to watch 2023 Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles have outlasted the competition and reached Super Bowl 57 (or Super Bowl LVII, if you prefer). Kickoff is later today from Arizona, and the two teams are ready to go.

SBNation.com has plenty of Super Bowl coverage I’m going to link to, but the details for how to catch the game, the commericals, the halftime show, the national anthem, and a whole lot more can be found below.

Super Bowl game details

Teams: Philadelphia Eagles (16-3) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (16-3)

(16-3) vs. (16-3) Date: Sunday, February 12, 2023

Sunday, February 12, 2023 Time: 6:30 p.m. EST

6:30 p.m. EST Location: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ Weather Forecast: 65 degrees, partly sunny; roof will be open

65 degrees, partly sunny; roof will be open Referee: Carl Cheffers

Carl Cheffers Odds: Eagles are favored by one point, per DraftKings SportsBook

Super Bowl 2023 TV info

Television broadcast: FOX

FOX Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (color commentary), Erin Andrews (field reporter), Tom Rinaldi (field reporter), Mike Pereira (rules expert)

Super Bowl streaming info

Super Bowl radio info

Radio broadcast: Westwood One Sports ( station finder )

Westwood One Sports ( ) Radio play-by-play: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Kurt Warner (lead analyst), Laura Okmin (sideline reporter), Mike Golic (sideline reporter), Gene Steratore (rules analyst)

SB Nation coverage

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.