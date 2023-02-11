Super Bowl 2023 player props: Chiefs vs. Eagles best picks

With Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, SB Nation and DraftKings want me, Kyle Barber, Lord of Moneyline picks (No. 5 on Tallysight notabigdeal) to give you my “best picks.”

First off, my picks for Super Bowl winner, and those here at Baltimore Beatdown. And before that, a look at the picks standings.

Standings

Kyle Barber: 11-1 Dustin Cox: 10-2 Vasilis Lericos, Frank Platko, Beatdown readers: 9-3 Spencer Schultz: 6-4

Picks

Worryingly enough, Vasilis Lericos, Dustin Cox and I are all taking the Kansas City Chiefs to win the Super Bowl.

But, there are other picks DraftKings wants to me talk about. My silly picks, or serious. The ones I’m confident in enough to publish on Baltimore Beatdown. So, here goes.

I believe the shortest touchdown won’t be coming from the 1-yard line this Sunday. Rather, they’ll bully it in from two or more yards. Though both teams are capable of it, I don’t see it occurring. It’s my biggest against the spread pick. I respect the “sure things” more.

Of course, I have Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce as an anytime touchdown scorer. It only makes sense. He has a deeper connection with Patrick Mahomes than Mark Andrews with Lamar Jackson.

Also, I like Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco and see him gaining over 47.5 yards on the ground. Just feels like a game where he can find yardage and it will be advantageous of the Chiefs offense to utilize him on the ground.