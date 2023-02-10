Haloti Ngata among first-time eligibles for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

With the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame class revealed on Thursday, it’s time to look forward to next year, where Baltimore Ravens fans can hope to see defensive tackle Haloti Ngata become the fourth Raven with a bronze bust.

First-time eligibles for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Class of 2024 include Julius Peppers, Antonio Gates, Eric Berry, Brandon Marshall, Haloti Ngata, Jamaal Charles, Doug Baldwin, Jordy Nelson, Connor Barwin, Sebastian Janikowski, Kyle Williams and Andrew Luck. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 10, 2023

Ngata dominated the trenches for nine seasons with the Ravens, and at his best was a defensive player of the year candidate among a list of expected Hall of Famers. In all, Ngata was a five-time All-Pro, earning First-Team twice (2010, 2011), and Second-Team thrice (2008, 2009, 2012). He was a five-time Pro Bowler (2009-2013).

In 2012, Ngata was an important factor in the Ravens’ post-season run, notching 10 tackles, four quarterback hits and a pass deflection.

After nine seasons with the Ravens, in which Ngata stuffed the stat sheet with 447 tackles, 91 QB hits, 63 tackles for loss, 25.5 sacks, five interceptions, five fumble recoveries and a touchdown, he ventured to Detroit for a three-year stint, and closed out his career with one season for the Philadelphia Eagles.

The prime years of Ngata show a dominant five-year stretch of sheer dominance as an equally dominant run-stopper and pass-rusher. It’ll be interesting to see how the Pro Football Hall of Fame voters view Ngata in his first year of eligibility.