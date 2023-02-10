 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Haloti Ngata among first-time eligibles for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

Arguably the Ravens’ best-ever home-grown defensive line product is bronze bust eligible

By Kyle P Barber
New York Jets v Baltimore Ravens Photo by Al Pereira/New York Jets/Getty Images

With the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame class revealed on Thursday, it’s time to look forward to next year, where Baltimore Ravens fans can hope to see defensive tackle Haloti Ngata become the fourth Raven with a bronze bust.

Ngata dominated the trenches for nine seasons with the Ravens, and at his best was a defensive player of the year candidate among a list of expected Hall of Famers. In all, Ngata was a five-time All-Pro, earning First-Team twice (2010, 2011), and Second-Team thrice (2008, 2009, 2012). He was a five-time Pro Bowler (2009-2013).

In 2012, Ngata was an important factor in the Ravens’ post-season run, notching 10 tackles, four quarterback hits and a pass deflection.

Buffalo Bills v Baltimore Ravens Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images

After nine seasons with the Ravens, in which Ngata stuffed the stat sheet with 447 tackles, 91 QB hits, 63 tackles for loss, 25.5 sacks, five interceptions, five fumble recoveries and a touchdown, he ventured to Detroit for a three-year stint, and closed out his career with one season for the Philadelphia Eagles.

The prime years of Ngata show a dominant five-year stretch of sheer dominance as an equally dominant run-stopper and pass-rusher. It’ll be interesting to see how the Pro Football Hall of Fame voters view Ngata in his first year of eligibility.

