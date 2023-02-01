Ravens interview Cowboys quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier for offensive coordinator job

On Wednesday, the Baltimore Ravens reportedly completed an interview with Dallas Cowboys’ quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier for their offensive coordinator position, per ESPN’s Todd Archer.

Doug Nussmeier, who spent past 3 seasons as Cowboys QBs coach, interviewed for the Ravens' OC spot, per multiple sources. In his three years, Dak Prescott set team record for TD passes in season (37) and had 5 different starters, including Cooper Rush, who went 4-1 in '22. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) February 1, 2023

This comes a couple days after the Cowboys officially announced they would not be retaining Nussmeier, along with their former offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Nussmeier had been Dallas’ quarterbacks coach since 2020 after previously serving as the team’s tight ends coach for two seasons.

The 52-year-old has a prior extensive history coaching at the college level. He was the Florida Gators’ offensive coordinator for three straight seasons before he joined the Cowboys in 2018. Prior to that, he had offensive coordinator stints at Michigan, Alabama, Washington State and Fresno State.

Nussmeier’s only other NFL coaching experience came in 2006 and 2007, when he was the quarterbacks coach of the St. Louis Rams. He was a fourth-round draft pick in 1994 out of Idaho and appeared in five games at quarterback for the New Orleans Saints in 1996-97.

Under Nussmeier’s coaching, quarterback Dak Prescott threw for 60 combined touchdowns and completed 68% of his passes over the past two seasons. The Cowboys also managed to go nearly undefeated in five games with backup Cooper Rush starting at quarterback in 2022.

The Ravens have now completed offensive coordinator interviews with nearly 10 external candidates, many of which — like Nussmeieir — are current or former quarterbacks coach. Baltimore continues to cast a wide net in their search for the team’s next offensive play-caller.