POLL: Who should be the Ravens next Offensive Coordinator?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Baltimore Ravens fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

It’s been a busy NFL hiring cycle with double-digit teams searching for new offensive coordinators to go along with numerous head coach vacancies in 2023. But as some have found their respective landing spots, Baltimore Beatdown turns their attention to the fanbase and asks who you are most interested in?

Thus far, there have been 10 candidates interviewed or requested to interview. Eight have been external candidates and two in-house candidates (QB coach James Urban, TE coach George Godsey).

As it stands, the Ravens have shown the most reported interest in Seattle Seahawks quarterbacks coach Dave Canales, with a reported second interview. For more information on Canales, and all other candidates, make sure to check our tracker.

Related Ravens Offensive Coordinator Tracker

So, Ravens fans, what have you? Who are you wanting Head Coach John Harbaugh & Co. to bring on as the Ravens offensive coordinator?