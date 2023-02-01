Podcast: “The Bullies of Baltimore” with ESPN Directors Ken Rodgers & Jason Weber

What’s up guys? The pod is back for another week with a very exciting episode for you all. Jake and Spenny are here first to chat with you guys a bit about the future of this podcast, which while unsettled, won’t be separating the two of them any time soon - listen in both now and in the coming weeks for some more info on that. Beyond that, the boys have a great interview for you all today, a chat with the directors of the upcoming 30 for 30 documentary, “The Bullies of Baltimore.” Premiering Sunday night (2/5) the ESPN/NFL Films collaboration dives deep into the 2000 Baltimore Ravens, and what made them such a special, historic, and ultimately inimitable team that will remain in the history books forever. To get you hyped for it, listen to Jake and Spenny (who have seen an advance copy of it) chop it up with Ken and Jason in what’s one of the better interviews we’ve ever featured on the podcast. Thanks as always for listening, and we’ll talk to you guys again very, very soon.

Follow the show on social:

Twitter: @PodcastBeatdown, @jakelouque, @ravens4dummies

IG: baltimore_beatdown