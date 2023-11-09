Panthers vs. Bears TNF: Open Thread, Picks

Week 10 of the NFL season begins tonight with the Carolina Panthers traveling to take on the Chicago Bears on national television. At 1-7, the Panthers have the second worst record in the NFC, while the Bears are just one win better with a 2-7 record.

Odds (Sponsored by DraftKings Sportsbook)

Spread: Bears -3.5

Over/Under: 38

Moneyline: Bears -180; Panthers +150

Last Week

Panthers defeated by Indianapolis Colts, 13-27

The Panthers were a popular upset pick in Week 9 as a slight underdog against the Colts, in what could have been a “revenge game” for former Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich. Instead, the Panthers were handed a thorough defeat and failed to put together their first win streak of the season. Rookie quarterback Bryce Young’s two pick-six interceptions were lowlights from the two-touchdown loss.

Bears defeated by New Orleans Saints, 17-24

After taking an early touchdown lead over the Saints on the road, the Bears were outscored 10-3 in the second half. Three of their four final drives of the game ended in a turnover, with rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent throwing two interceptions and losing a fumble. Bagent is set to start his fourth consecutive game in-place of the injured Justin Fields and will look for a bounce-back performance.

Picks

The staff is heavily favoring the Panthers as an underdog in this matchup.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.