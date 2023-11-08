Ravens News 11/8: Intent to Attack

Luke Jones, Baltimore Positive

Though Justice Hill played more than three times as many snaps as Mitchell or Gus Edwards on Sunday, it’ll be fascinating to see how the playing time at running back is distributed after Mitchell’s breakout performance. Baltimore also ran out of three-wide sets more often than in previous weeks. There was one development that threatened to put a damper on Sunday’s win, but Lamar Jackson looked OK not long after coming up limping on his fourth-down run in the third quarter. It was wise to remove Jackson from the game early, and John Harbaugh reiterated he was “fine” Monday. After whiffing on a sack earlier in the game, Odafe Oweh showed off a pretty spin move for his second quarterback takedown of 2023. While veterans Jadeveon Clowney and Kyle Van Noy have earned much praise for their play, Oweh has looked really good since returning from the ankle injury. With Daryl Worley back in the mix, Mike Macdonald had more flexibility to use Kyle Hamilton at the nickel and closer to the line of scrimmage often. With Geno Stone continuing to play outstanding football, it’ll be interesting to see how the secondary aligns when Marcus Williams returns.

Ted Nguyễn, The Athletic

Mike Macdonald calling plays like he knows what’s coming He’s calling defense with the intent to attack. He turned up the dial against the Seahawks, blitzing them on 21 percent of dropbacks, their second-highest percentage of the season. The Ravens held the Seahawks, who came into the game 11th in points per drive, to only three points. There were several calls that Macdonald made in this game that were just perfect counters for the offensive play call. The Ravens are the model for what a modern defense should look like: They have enough tools in the playbook to checkmate whatever offenses want to throw at them. It’s not as easy as sitting back in a few coverages and hoping you’re sound enough to contain the offense. It requires the play-caller to stay on his toes and Macdonald is locked in as any coach in the league right now.

Matt Verderame, Sports Illustrated

Baltimore Ravens Grade: A+ Very few people were discussing the Ravens as a legitimate threat to emerge from the AFC, but here we are. Baltimore leads the league in sacks, Lamar Jackson is thriving in coordinator Todd Monken’s scheme, and the result is a 7–2 mark. The Ravens have a tough schedule ahead, but they appear more than capable of handling it.

Dalton Wasserman, PFF

PICK NO. 22: BALTIMORE RAVENS: WR ZAY FLOWERS Overall Rookie Grade: 69.3 (Rank: 8/15) Principal Opponent: Devon Witherspoon Week 9 Snaps: 52 Week 9 Grade: 59.5 Flowers wasn’t as involved as usual during a banner day for Baltimore’s rushing attack. His lone catch came on a crossing route where he turned around Devon Witherspoon with a nasty cut to gain a first down. Flowers still led all Ravens with 31 receiving snaps, so the opportunities will continue to come. Baltimore’s game script with an early lead was a greater detriment to Flowers’ production than any struggles.

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports

22. Zay Flowers, WR, Ravens: B+ The Ravens have forever been in search of a legit No. 1 WR, and Flowers is that guy. I said it during the pre-draft process and I’ve seen flashes of it this fall: on the field, Flowers looks a lot like Antonio Brown. He struggled with focus drops in that weird game against the Steelers, but he’s otherwise been sure-handed and explosive at all three levels.

Entering Week 10, all four AFC North clubs sit in playoff position. The Baltimore Ravens reside atop the division at 7-2. Pittsburgh, Cleveland and Cincinnati hoard all three AFC wild card positions at 5-3. The Ravens currently sit with a 115-point differential, by far the best in the NFL (second is Buffalo at 80; the 8-1 Eagles sit at 57 net points). Baltimore has shown its Super Bowl upside, blasting NFC contenders Detroit and Seattle in two of the past three weeks. And yet, they will remain in an AFC North dogfight. “This is a great division,” Harbaugh said. “There’s no doubt it’s the best division, it’s proven.”

Brian Blewis, Pro Football Network