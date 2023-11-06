Chargers vs. Jets MNF: Open Thread, Picks

The Week 9 slate concludes as the Los Angeles Charger take on the New York Jets

Odds (Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook)

Spread: Chargers -3

Over/Under: 41

Moneyline: Chargers -166; Jets +140

Last Week

Chargers defeat Chicago Bears 30-13

Los Angeles handled business against a weakened, middling Bears club with Tyson Bagent starting at quarterback. At the beginning of the game, the Chargers had an 80% win probability. It never fell before 76%. It was never in doubt, even for the Chargers.

Jets win against Giants, 13-10 OT

In the ugliest football game of the year, the Jets miraculously tied the game with seconds remaining and would eventually kick a game-winning field goal. As the team hopes and prays for Aaron “Rasputin” Rodgers to miraculously heal from his torn Achilles in months, Zach Wilson has held things down well enough to keep the Jets from totally imploding. But it won’t be so easy against the Chargers tonight.

Picks

The Beatdown crew are all taking the Chargers