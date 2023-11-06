What are the odds? Ravens are nearly touchdown favorites vs. Browns

The Ravens took care of the Seattle Seahawks and the oddsmakers in Vegas after destroying the -5.5 point spread given to them for Sunday’s game. Now, they’re slightly larger favorites for their second straight home game.

Odds

Spread: Ravens -6

Over/Under: 38

Moneyline: Ravens -245/ Browns +200

I’d say this is a steep line but I said the same thing last week and look how that turned out. The Ravens offense is balanced with speed, power, physicality, agility and finesse. The same could be said for the defense. And, when things break down, they’ve been able to rely on the special teams unit the past month.

However, the Browns look more refreshed and they now have quarterback Deshaun Watson looking healthy. It should be a different story than the first matchup with Dorian Thompson-Robinson, but if the Ravens defense plays like they have against top tier teams, it won’t matter.