Ravens Week 9 Snap Counts: Keaton Mitchell runs for 138 yards on an 18% snap share

Baltimore earned their fourth consecutive victory in Week 9 with a dominant 37-3 showing over Seattle. The Ravens offense rolled up an impressive 515 yards from scrimmage and 6.9 yards per play while their defense held the Seahawks to six total first downs and 3.2 yards per play. The combination of overwhelming rushing offense and suffocating third down defense resulted in a 76 to 49 snap advantage and more than 20 minute time of possession disparity.

After finding their stride in recent weeks, Baltimore is tied with Kansas City atop the AFC with a 7-2 record. They will have an opportunity to expand their lead in the division with home contests against Cleveland and Cincinnati on deck.

Quarterbacks

Lamar Jackson: 57 Offensive Snaps (75%)

Tyler Huntley: 19 (25%)

Josh Johnson: Inactive

Jackson orchestrated an efficient attack, spreading the ball around to eight different targets and completing 21 of 26 passing attempts before being relieved by Huntley early in the fourth quarter. Lamar added 60 rushing yards and five rushing first downs. Tyler tossed the only passing touchdown of the game.

Running Backs

Justice Hill: 48 (63%)

Keaton Mitchell: 14 (18%) — 13 Special Teams Snaps (48%)

Gus Edwards: 14 (18%)

Hill turned 13 carries into 40 yards. Gus made a major impact with two rushing scores and a 42-yard run on just five carries. Speedy rookie Mitchell was the breakout player of the game, amassing 138 rushing yards, including a 60-yard gain and a 40-yard touchdown.

Tight Ends

Mark Andrews: 44 (58%)

Patrick Ricard: 23 (30%) — 2 (7%)

Isaiah Likely: 19 (25%) — 5 (19%)

Charlie Kolar: 17 (22%) — 19 (70%)

As usual, the All-Pro Andrews paced Baltimore’s receivers with 10 targets, nine receptions and 80 yards. Ricard delivered key blocks on both of Edwards’ touchdowns and Likely was reincorporated into the offense with four catches for 42 yards.

Wide Recievers

Zay Flowers: 52 (68%)

Rashod Bateman: 43 (57%)

Nelson Agholor: 42 (55%)

Odell Beckham Jr.: 35 (46%)

Devin Duvernay: 16 (21%) — 9 (33%)

Tylan Wallace: 12 (16%) — 15 (56%)

Despite playing the most snaps, Flowers was limited to only one target and catch, an 11-yard gain. Beckham was the most targeted wideout with seven and produced 56 yards plus his first touchdown as a Raven, but he also lost a fumble. Bateman added three catches for 28 yards and a first down.

Offensive Line

John Simpson: 76 (100%) — 7 (26%)

Patrick Mekari: 76 (100%)

Kevin Zeitler: 65 (86%) — 7 (26%)

Ronnie Stanley: 65 (86%)

Tyler Linderbaum: 65 (86%)

Ben Cleveland: 12 (16%) — 7 (26%)

Daniel Faalele: 11 (14%) — 7 (26%)

Sam Mustipher: 11 (14%)

Morgan Moses: Inactive

Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu: Inactive

It was a strong showing for the offensive line, especially when run blocking. As a unit they paved they was for 298 rushing yards and a sparkling 7.3 yards per carry average. Linderbaum in particular was outstanding in the second level and Mekari filled in for the injured Moses capably. Stanley made several highlight blocks in space but surrendered a strip sack to Boye Mafe.

Defensive Line

Justin Madubuike: 28 Defensive Snaps (57%) — 1 Special Teams Snap (4%)

Michael Pierce: 28 (57%)

Travis Jones: 21 (43%) — 9 (33%)

Broderick Washington: 19 (39%) — 9 (33%)

Brent Urban: 9 (18%) — 1 (4%)

The snap counts across the defensive line have developed week-to-week consistency lately. Madubuike notched at least a partial sack for the sixth straight game. Pierce and Jones were stout against the run and each recorded a batted pass, while Washington recovered a fumble.

Inside Linebackers

Patrick Queen: 48 (92%)

Roquan Smith: 45 (92%)

Del’Shawn Phillips: 4 (8%) — 20 (74%)

Trenton Simpson: 1 (2%) — 18 (67%)

Queen was a menace coming forward, leading the defense with five solo tackles and one for a loss. Roquan was his usual tone-setting self yet was the closest defender in coverage on D.K. Metcalf’s 50-yard reception, Seattle’s longest play of the afternoon.

Outside Linebackers

Odafe Oweh: 30 (61%)

Jadeveon Clowney: 30 (61%)

Kyle Van Noy: 22 (45%)

Tavius Robinson: 9 (18%) — 25 (93%)

Malik Harrison: 7 (14%) — 20 (74%)

The outside linebacker rotation has been a strength all season and that continued in Week 9. Oweh notched a sack and Clowney contributed two pass deflections. Van Noy had sacks on back to back plays, the latter resulting in a forced fumble.

Cornerbacks

Brandon Stephens: 49 (100%) — 8 (30%)

Marlon Humphrey: 49 (100%)

Arthur Maulet: 21 (43%) — 17 (63%)

Ronald Darby: 0 — 10 (37%)

Kevon Seymour: 0 — 7 (26%)

Rock Ya-Sin: Inactive

Jalyn Armour-Davis: Inactive

Stephens and Humphrey surprisingly played every defensive snap despite the lopsided scoreboard. Maulet lost some snaps to the safeties. Overall, the corners held Seattle’s dangerous receiving trio to 10 catches on 19 targets for 145 yards.

Safeties

Geno Stone: 49 (100%) — 6 (22%)

Kyle Hamilton: 48 (98%) — 1 (4%)

Daryl Worley: 22 (45%) — 20 (74%)

Marcus Williams: Inactive

Stone continued his Pro-Bowl worthy campaign with another interception, his league leading sixth of the season. Hamilton broke up a pass that he nearly intercepted. Returning from injured reserve, Worley fared well on 22 backend snaps.

Specialists

Justin Tucker: 15 (56%)

Jordan Stout: 9 (33%)

Tyler Ott: 9 (33%)

Tucker converted all three field goal attempts, Stout averaged 56.5 yards per punt and Duvernay had a 24-yard punt return.