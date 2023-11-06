Ravens vs. Seahawks: Play of the game

The Baltimore Ravens put forth another dominant performance in Week 9, defeating the Seattle Seahawks at home by 34 points. The Ravens took an initial lead and only built on it from there, ultimately pulling away to a 37-3 final score.

Unsurprisingly, the Ravens held a decisive advantage across the board in first downs, yards, time of possession, and almost every other major category. As one would anticipate in such a lopsided victory, there were plenty of highlight moments.

Which plays stood out the most from the afternoon? Let’s run through some of them below and be sure to vote for your “play of the game” choice!

Geno Stone interception: With his league-leading sixth interception of the season, Stone’s latest quarterback victim was this time a fellow Geno (Geno Smith). On third down early in the second quarter, Smith’s pass attempt to Tyler Lockett was overthrown and Stone nabbed an easy pick. The Ravens then turned the ball back over just three plays later, but this play from Stone prevented a potential third down conversion for long yardage.

Kyle Van Noy sack and forced fumble: Following a fumble by Odell Beckham Jr., the Seahawks retook possession just before halftime. Van Noy then sacked Smith for an 11-yard loss to push them out of scoring position. Then, on the very next play, the veteran edge rusher sacked Smith again, this time for a loss off 11 yards while also forcing the ball loose. The Ravens collected the forced fumble and scored a field goal to take a 17-3 lead into intermission.

Keaton Mitchell 40-yard rushing touchdown: Holding a 20-point lead shortly before the fourth quarter, Mitchell decided to break the Ravens’ lead open even more. The rookie showed off his blazing speed by breaking loose along the left side of the field for a huge gain of 40 yards. He was not to be caught by trailing Seahawks’ defenders in the secondary, racing into the end zone for his first career touchdown.

Keaton Mitchell 60-yard run: Just a handful of plays following his score, on the Ravens’ next drive, Mitchell broke loose again for the longest run of his rookie campaign. The dynamic running back took a quick pitch behind the line of scrimmage and turned it into a gain of 60 yards. He broke through an initial tackle attempt and then dodged multiple other Seahawks’ defenders downfield.

Odell Beckham Jr. six-yard touchdown reception: To put icing on the cake of the Ravens’ blowout victory, Beckham Jr. cashed in with his first touchdown catch of the season. With just over eight minutes remaining, “OBJ” caught a corner end zone pass from backup quarterback Tyler Huntley after a nice move to create separation. Then, he broke out his highly-anticipated touchdown celebration dance — which did not disappoint.