Ravens News 11/6: Winning Formula

Kevin Patra, NFL.com

Baltimore Ravens 37, Seattle Seahawks 3 Baltimore beats down another NFC division leader. Two weeks after shellacking the Detroit Lions at home, the Ravens destroyed the NFC West-leading Seahawks. Baltimore’s defense dominated the line of scrimmage, stuffing Seattle’s run game and discombobulating Geno Smith on nearly every dropback. Baltimore generated pressure on 54.5% of Smith’s dropbacks, holding the QB to 5 of 13 for 29 yards and an INT when under pressure, per Next Gen Stats. The Ravens earned four sacks and forced two turnovers. Kyle Van Noy has been a big midseason pickup, sacking Smith on back-to-back plays late in the second quarter, including a strip-sack. Baltimore’s D comes in waves, and the exotic pressure packages make life miserable for opponents. The Ravens have proven they can shut down anyone. Next Gen stat of the game: The Ravens’ offense rushed for 298 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries for a season-high +157 rushing yards over expected in Week 9. NFL Research: The Ravens are 3-0 in 2023 versus teams that entered the game with a winning record. Week 4 at Cleveland (28-3), Week 7 versus Detroit (38-6), Week 9 versus Seattle (37-3). The Ravens did not trail in any of those games.

Baltimore’s Rushing Attack Keeps Rolling Baltimore amassed 298 yards rushing, the fourth-most in franchise history. Plenty of players are providing juice, and the headliner in this game was undrafted rookie Keaton Mitchell, who busted out for 138 yards in just nine carries, showing his take-it-to-the-house speed. Mitchell had a 40-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and a 60-yard gallop in the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, Gus Edwards ran like a tank again, scoring two touchdowns to bring his total to five in two weeks. If you’re trying to bring down Edwards in the open field these days, arm tackles won’t get it done. During his 42-yard rumble in the third quarter, Edwards had Seattle bounding off his body like bowling pins before he was finally brought down. Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken talked during the week about how important the running game would be to the Ravens entering the second part of the season. “You can’t control the game if you can’t run the football,” Monken said. Monken has always attacked through the air as a coordinator during his career, but he’s never strayed from incorporating the running game. The Ravens will be most lethal if they’re balanced, and right now that formula is working.

Gordon McGuinness, PFF

Mike Preston, The Baltimore Sun

Offensive line Center Tyler Linderbaum and left guard John Simpson were outstanding in knocking the Seahawks off the ball. Right guard Kevin Zeitler struggled early but was sound in the second half. Right tackle Patrick Mekari was solid in relief of injured starter Morgan Moses but left tackle Ronnie Stanley struggled again. After having trouble with power rushers a week ago against Arizona, he had a hard time with speed rushers Sunday. The Ravens changed up their game plan and gave him a lot of help with double teams and chip blocks. Grade: B Secondary Even though Smith seemed lost, the Seahawks came into the game with one of the best groups of receivers in the league. But except for a 50-yard reception by DK Metcalf in the first half, the Ravens shut them down. Both safeties, Geno Stone and Kyle Hamilton, had strong performances and cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Brandon Stephens shadowed Metcalf and receiver Tyler Lockett all over the field. Stone had the game’s only interception, his league-leading sixth of the season. Grade: A

Dan Graziano, ESPN