Staff Reactions to the Ravens 37-3 win over the Seattle Seahawks

The Ravens are now tied for the lead in the AFC, siting at 7-2 with the Kansas City Chiefs. They did so by throttling the Seattle Seahawks 37-3. Below are the reactions from the Baltimore Beatdown staff.

Twice, opposing NFC division leaders have come to M&T Bank stadium. Both have flown home bludgeoned by a Ravens team firing on all cylinders. The Seattle Seahawks were the victims today as the offense, defense and special teams dominated them in all facets.

Keaton Mitchell gave Ravens fans excitement for the present and future. Odell Beckham Jr. got his birthday touchdown and the defense throttled a top 10 offense. This team cannot be stopped. Only they themselves, by way of ball security, can do them in. — Kyle Barber

Another week, another dominate win vs. an out of conference foe for the Baltimore Ravens. So many good things happened today but the most exciting has to be the emergence of rookie running back Keaton Mitchell. After multiple reports came up that the Ravens were in the running back market at the trade deadline, Mitchell gave the offense a massive spark totaling 138 yards on only nine carries. Safe to say, the trifecta of Mitchell, Edwards, and Hill should be more than capable moving forward.

On the other side of the ball, the defense once again proved that it’s the best in the NFL as they continue to stifle opposing offenses. Geno Smith and the Seahawks had no success today outside of two big pass plays. The Ravens are clicking on both sides of the ball and look like the best team in football at the moment. — Stephen Bopst

For the second time in three weeks, the Ravens dominate another one of the NFC’s top teams. Baltimore’s defense continues to suffocate opponents and is proving to be a Super-Bowl caliber unit. The rushing attack once again carried the offense, highlighted by the breakout performance of speedy undrafted rookie running back Keaton Mitchell. The Ravens winning in this fashion without quarterback Lamar Jackson having to do too much should be terrifying for the rest of the NFL. The sky is the limit for this team. — Dustin Cox

Although they didn’t open the game with four straight scoring drives as they did against the Detroit Lions in their last home game two weeks ago, the Ravens dominated yet another NFC division leader for the second time this season for yet another resounding statement win. The offense steamrolled and ran the Seahawks out of the building on offense led by the breakout performance of undrafted rookie Keaton Mitchell and his 138 rushing yards on just nine carries. Lamar Jackson was able to chill for the entire fourth quarter after leading the Ravens offense to its third straight game of 30-plus points and they kept pouring it on after Tyler Huntley checked into the game for the final 15 minutes.

The defense had their most dominant performance of the season thus far over one of the league’s best offenses as they continue to look like a championship unit. They saw the consecutive games with a sack streak for Justin Madubuike and a interception streak for Geno Stone get extended as well. This was by far the most complete victory that the Ravens have had not just of the season but in years. — Joshua Reed