Ravens vs. Seahawks final: MVP, 11 Winners & 1 Loser

The Baltimore Ravens welcomed their second NFC division leader to M&T Bank stadium. For the second time, they tore them apart.

MVP: Coaching

Every player is firing on all cylinders. The offense is humming. The defense is throttling. Special teams have refocused and corrected minor mistakes. It’s all culminating in a four-game win streak where they’ve done their best against the top teams in the opposing conference. That doesn’t happen without Head Coach John Harbaugh, Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken, Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald and Special Teams coordinator Chris Horton.

Winners

General Manager Eric DeCosta: Not dumping a bunch of picks or capital for a running back is looking good as the Ravens are steamrolling with Gus Edwards and Keaton Mitchell. He also gets to enjoy week-after-week the offseason (and in-season) signings make plays, a la Kyle Van Noy, Jadeveon Clowney and others.

Justin Madubuike: Another week, another sack. The interior rusher now leads all interior defensive linemen with 7.5 sacks.

Gus Edwards: The Ravens rusher has set a new single-season career best at seven rushing touchdowns. He’s had five in the past two weeks.

Keaton Mitchell: You ARE the next Ravens running back of the future. Welcome to the show. What a performance by the rookie who showed the extra gear on a 40-yard rushing touchdown. Then, he blew the doors off in garbage time with a 60-yard burst.

Lamar Jackson: An easy day at the office for Jackson, who went 21-of-26 for 187 yards. He added another 60 yards on the ground on 10 rushing attempts and enjoyed the final quarter on the bench watching Tyler Huntley. It’s MVP front-runner talk time.

Kyle Van Noy: After the Seahawks were gift-wrapped a fumble by Odell Beckham Jr., Van Noy took the game into his own hands with back-to-back sacks that put the Seahawks backward 21 yards. The second sack was also a strip, recovered by the Ravens. Essentially two carries for 21 yards for the veteran.

Mark Andrews: He continues to be Captain Consistency with nine receptions on nine targets from Jackson for 80 yards.

Rashod Bateman: Statistically, his numbers weren’t eye-popping. But he did excellent to get open on a few deep plays that Jackson couldn’t quite connect on. He also snared a ball far ahead of him in the air to keep the chains moving.

Patrick Queen: The contract-year backer is slicing through with speed and precision. His energy up 20 acted like the Ravens were the team down 20.

Odell Beckham Jr.: All is forgiven for Beckham who fumbled the ball. He caught his first touchdown as a Raven and had five catches for 56 yards.

Jadeveon Clowney: The veteran pass rusher played all four previous teams he was on this season. He went 4/4.

Losers

NFC Division Leaders: A lot of hype and expectation coming into Baltimore where many thought they’d prove the Ravens were frauds. Instead, the Ravens have dumpstered the Detroit Lions and Seahawks 75-6.