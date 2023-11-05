 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Ravens vs. Seahawks: Open Thread, Inactives

Two talented teams go head-to-head

By Kyle Barber
/ new
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Arizona Cardinals Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens and Seattle Seahawks get under way for Week 9

Inactives

Ravens

  • OT Morgan Moses
  • S Marcus Williams
  • CB Rock Ya-Sin
  • CB Jalyn Armour-Davis
  • OL Sala Aumavae-Laulua
  • QB Josh Johnson (3rd QB)

Seahawks

  • LB Devin Bush
  • CB Kyu Blu Kelly
  • OT McClendon Curtis
  • OT Raiqwon O’Neal
  • DE Myles Adams
  • OL Anthony Bradford

Pre-Game Reads

Quick Hits

(Courtesy of Ravens PR)

  • Lamar Jackson is the only NFL QB this season to rank in the Top 5 for both completion percentage and interception percentage.
  • With 3 rushing touchdowns at Arizona, Edwards became the fifth Raven ever with 3 ground scores in a single game and the first to do so since RB Mark Ingram vs. KC in 2019
  • Baltimore is one of two teams (Philadelphia) to hold a 7+ point lead in every game this season. The Ravens also held a 10+ point lead in a league-high seven games (6-1) and a 14+ point lead in a league-high (tied with KC, MIA, PHI) five games (5-0) so far in 2023.

Social Media

As always, we do ask for you to please follow and ‘like’ us on various social media outlets. Support us!

More From Baltimore Beatdown

Loading comments...