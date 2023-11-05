Ravens vs. Seahawks: Open Thread, Inactives

The Baltimore Ravens and Seattle Seahawks get under way for Week 9
Inactives
Ravens
- OT Morgan Moses
- S Marcus Williams
- CB Rock Ya-Sin
- CB Jalyn Armour-Davis
- OL Sala Aumavae-Laulua
- QB Josh Johnson (3rd QB)
Seahawks
- LB Devin Bush
- CB Kyu Blu Kelly
- OT McClendon Curtis
- OT Raiqwon O’Neal
- DE Myles Adams
- OL Anthony Bradford
Quick Hits
(Courtesy of Ravens PR)
- Lamar Jackson is the only NFL QB this season to rank in the Top 5 for both completion percentage and interception percentage.
- With 3 rushing touchdowns at Arizona, Edwards became the fifth Raven ever with 3 ground scores in a single game and the first to do so since RB Mark Ingram vs. KC in 2019
- Baltimore is one of two teams (Philadelphia) to hold a 7+ point lead in every game this season. The Ravens also held a 10+ point lead in a league-high seven games (6-1) and a 14+ point lead in a league-high (tied with KC, MIA, PHI) five games (5-0) so far in 2023.
