Ravens vs. Seahawks: Open Thread, Inactives

The Baltimore Ravens and Seattle Seahawks get under way for Week 9

Inactives

Ravens

OT Morgan Moses

S Marcus Williams

CB Rock Ya-Sin

CB Jalyn Armour-Davis

OL Sala Aumavae-Laulua

QB Josh Johnson (3rd QB)

Seahawks

LB Devin Bush

CB Kyu Blu Kelly

OT McClendon Curtis

OT Raiqwon O’Neal

DE Myles Adams

OL Anthony Bradford

Pre-Game Reads

Quick Hits

(Courtesy of Ravens PR)

Lamar Jackson is the only NFL QB this season to rank in the Top 5 for both completion percentage and interception percentage.

With 3 rushing touchdowns at Arizona, Edwards became the fifth Raven ever with 3 ground scores in a single game and the first to do so since RB Mark Ingram vs. KC in 2019

Baltimore is one of two teams (Philadelphia) to hold a 7+ point lead in every game this season. The Ravens also held a 10+ point lead in a league-high seven games (6-1) and a 14+ point lead in a league-high (tied with KC, MIA, PHI) five games (5-0) so far in 2023.

