Baltimore Beatdown Game Picks: Week 9

The clocks turned back but the picks keep rolling. Welcome to Week 9!
Rank
- Dustin Cox is the new leader of the room after a dominant 12-4 week. He now sits at 82-41.
- In second is Frank Platko, who delivered a solid 11-4 week and sits at 79-43.
- Joshua Reed stumbles to third place after leading for the majority of the early season. Still, he’s at 77-46.
- Vasilis Lericos is not far behind at 75-48.
- Kyle Barber, who missed all of Week 1 picks, is catching up. After a 13-3 picks week he is now 70-35.
Consensus Picks
Atlanta Falcons > Minnesota Vikings
Baltimore Ravens > Seattle Seahawks
New Orleans Saints > Chicago Bears
Cleveland Browns > Arizona Cardinals
Philadelphia Eagles > Dallas Cowboys
Los Angeles Chargers > New York Jets
Lone Wolf Selections
- Dustin Cox is believing in the Chiefs over Dolphins in Germany
- Joshua Reed is going on a limb taking the Houston Texans over Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Dustin Cox is doubling up on the lone wolf picks, taking the Commanders over Patriots
- The Raiders have a lot of good vibes right now but Vasilis will be taking the Giants instead
Picks (Sponsored by DraftKings Sportsbook)
