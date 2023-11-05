 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Baltimore Beatdown Game Picks: Week 9

“Expert” Picks

By Kyle Barber
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs

The clocks turned back but the picks keep rolling. Welcome to Week 9!

Rank

  • Dustin Cox is the new leader of the room after a dominant 12-4 week. He now sits at 82-41.
  • In second is Frank Platko, who delivered a solid 11-4 week and sits at 79-43.
  • Joshua Reed stumbles to third place after leading for the majority of the early season. Still, he’s at 77-46.
  • Vasilis Lericos is not far behind at 75-48.
  • Kyle Barber, who missed all of Week 1 picks, is catching up. After a 13-3 picks week he is now 70-35.

Consensus Picks

Atlanta Falcons > Minnesota Vikings

Baltimore Ravens > Seattle Seahawks

New Orleans Saints > Chicago Bears

Cleveland Browns > Arizona Cardinals

Philadelphia Eagles > Dallas Cowboys

Los Angeles Chargers > New York Jets

Lone Wolf Selections

  • Dustin Cox is believing in the Chiefs over Dolphins in Germany
  • Joshua Reed is going on a limb taking the Houston Texans over Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Dustin Cox is doubling up on the lone wolf picks, taking the Commanders over Patriots
  • The Raiders have a lot of good vibes right now but Vasilis will be taking the Giants instead

Picks (Sponsored by DraftKings Sportsbook)

